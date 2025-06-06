The Wild Ones might be Apple TV+’s most visually jaw-dropping series yet

Apple TV+ is literally going wild.

The streamer has just previewed its newest nature documentary, The Wild Ones — a globe-spanning adventure coming next month packed with cinematic landscapes and rare animal encounters that push wildlife storytelling to new heights. Led by a trio that includes former Royal Marines Commando Aldo Kane, wildlife tech expert Declan Burley, and filmmaker Vianet Djenguet, the six-episode series blends edge-of-your-seat exploration with hard science as well as a message about conservation.

Across several countries, from the deserts of Mongolia to the jungles of Malaysia, the team uses next-gen tools to document animals like the Javan rhino, Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, and the North Atlantic right whale. With over 350 custom-built cameras deployed, including underwater sensors, AI-driven imaging tools, and thermal drones, the series captures scenes of raw, intimate animal behavior rarely witnessed by humans. Think thermal footage of an elusive bear navigating the moonlit sands of the Gobi, or a terrifying stare-down with a silverback gorilla in the dense forests of Gabon.

The net effect is a docuseries that looks like it might just be the most visually stunning Apple TV+ release yet.

Moreover, The Wild Ones isn’t just another beautifully shot nature doc. It’s the product of high-risk filmmaking that reveals not just how animals live, but what they’re up against. The crew’s efforts on the ground have actually helped track new rhinos, protect tiger cubs, and assist in anti-poaching work; in one episode, they even participate in a real-time whale rescue.

“The series showcases the threats these endangered species face and how each is intimately connected to the wider ecosystem in which it lives while bringing awareness and support to the scientific endeavors and long-term conservation efforts to help save them,” Apple explains about the series, which debuts on July 11.

Image source: Apple

Image source: Apple

For Apple TV+, The Wild Ones represents yet another step into the world of prestige nature programming. It joins a growing slate of lush documentary releases like Big Beasts, Prehistoric Planet, and The Secret Lives of Animals — a signal that the streamer is serious about becoming a home for stories that are as educational as they are awe-inspiring.

Bottom line: If you thought Apple TV+ was only about big stars and prestige dramas like Severance and Slow Horses, The Wild Ones is here to prove the wilderness can be just as captivating.