The new season of this raunchy hit Netflix show has everyone talking

If there’s any justice in the world, Netflix will keep giving us more Sex Education.

Show creator Laurie Nunn is a fantastic British screenwriter and playwright who has a singular talent for writing that takes you on a roller coaster of emotion. And don’t make the mistake of coming to her Netflix show with preconceptions based on the title. This is one of the most meaningful series on Netflix at the moment. One with unforgettable moments touching on everything from love to friendship and how to be your best self. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry your freaking eyes out at times. And, if you’re a writer? You might temporarily question your chosen profession, knowing that there are artists like Nunn out there in the world. She, and the show, are that good.

Sex Education Season 3 — now streaming on Netflix

The third season just debuted on Netflix, and will no doubt continue enjoying a strong audience and critical response. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, Sex Education boasts a near-perfect critics score of 96%. On the audience rating side, that score is sitting at 94%.

Sex Education, Netflix explains in press material for the show, “is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.

“In Season One, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In Season Two, as a late bloomer, Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola while also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.” The show’s Moordale Secondary also finds itself in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak. Which, of course, serves to underscore the need for more and better sex education at the school.

Sex Education Season 3 is now on Netflix! Hands up if you're excited pic.twitter.com/71UMyRU5m3 — Netflix (@netflix) September 17, 2021

The new season

“It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way,” Netflix explains by way of a description for Season 3. “Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.”

From what I’ve seen of the show thus far, it certainly lives up to what Gillian Anderson’s character Dr. Jean Milburn tells someone during the new season. “Believe it or not,” she muses, “I don’t think everything comes back to sex.”

There’s a lot of universality in this series. It entertains us with characters who get in tangled in all sorts of sex-related situations that are funny but also sweet. There’s an affecting nostalgia at the heart of the show, too. Also important and frank discussions about topics like sexual assault. Along those lines, fans are still talking about the powerful “bus scene,” as it’s come to be known, from Season 2.

Here’s the bottom line. Nunn has created a funny, horny, and heartwarming TV show that deserves to be enjoyed by as many people as possible. One of the few negatives about the series? At eight episodes, it’ll probably feel like it’s all over too soon.