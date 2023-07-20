The Netflix movies that subscribers around the world can’t get enough of right now

For the second week in a row now, the #1 Netflix movie in the world is The Out-Laws — a silly comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin as an outwardly normal set of parents and in-laws who also happen to be, we come to learn, suspected bank robbers. Surprisingly, at least to me, nothing else even comes close to The Out-Laws viewership-wise on Netflix’s latest most-watched movies chart, which also includes everything from Extraction 2 to the animated gem Nimona and much more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Before we say more about director Tyler Spindel’s The Out-Laws, however, let’s take a look below at the full list of the current hottest movies on Netflix.

Netflix Top 10 (July 10-July 16)

Starting with The Out-Laws, here are the top 10 Netflix movies in the world right now:

The Netflix logo is seen at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2022. Image source: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Next, let’s take a closer look at the film that’s currently outperforming all other Netflix movies right now worldwide, The Out-Laws (which also happens to be a Netflix original).

The #1 Netflix movie in the world (The Out-Laws)

The Out-Laws, which racked up 28.6 million average views for the week of July 10-16, is currently dominating the streamer’s Top 10 English movies list in 93 countries. As far as what it’s about, The Out-Laws stars Adam Devine as a straight-laced bank manager preparing to marry the love of his life (played by Nina Dobrev). The twist: His bank gets held up during his wedding week by the infamous “Ghost Bandits.”

And guess who Devine’s manager character comes to suspect the robbers are? That’s right, none other than his future in-laws (played by Brosnan and Barkin).

Spindel has described the movie as sort of like an action version of Meet the Parents. If I’m being honest, that’s not something I have any interest in whatsoever, and it seems that I’m not alone. The movie currently has a pretty awful 39% audience score — as well as a truly abysmal 21% score from critics. In fact, the movie led one dismayed Decider reviewer to let out his exasperation thus: “I can’t in good conscience recommend wack-ass crap in any form.”

In lieu of The Out-Laws, however, Netflix original comedies that I can recommend include: