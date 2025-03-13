The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake could be revealed this month

It could be another few years before we learn anything else about the next Elder Scrolls, but in the meantime, a remake of an older entry could be just around the corner. Rumors of a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have been floating around for years, and now, one of the more reliable video game tipsters says it could be officially announced soon.

According to insider Nate the Hate, who delivered a host of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks earlier this year, Bethesda might announce the Oblivion remake as soon as March or April. He also claims that while Bethesda originally planned to launch its remake in June, that could be moved up as well, putting the release date squarely in the spring.

Nate says on social media that he’s “still working to get details on an updated release date,” but VGC corroborated his report on Wednesday. The site’s sources believe the game could actually launch as soon as next month, suggesting it’s nearly ready to ship.

Leaks have suggested that the Oblivion remake is being developed by Virtuos, a team that has worked on ports of Dark Souls: Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Outer Worlds. Their upcoming Oblivion port is said to be a “fully remade” version built in Unreal Engine 5, complete with updated gameplay systems and a new HUD.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

At this point, there’s simply far too much smoke for the fire not to be close behind. This project is real, it’s just a matter of when Bethesda and Microsoft want to announce it. Based on the latest reports, we won’t be waiting much longer for the Oblivion remake.

It would also keep the momentum going for Xbox after the release of Avowed, which is an early contender for Game of the Year. Sadly, the Fable reboot has just been delayed to 2026, but an Oblivion remake could fill the open-world RPG void in 2025.