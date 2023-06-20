Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 beta WWDC 2023 Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Entertainment Movies

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse leak may spoil a big plot twist

By
Published Jun 20th, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer.
Image: Sony

I think there’s no question about it, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the most exciting superhero movie of the summer, a movie I’d have no problem rewatching multiple times. Sandwiched in between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Flash, the second installment in the Spider-Verse series continues the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), ending with a brilliant cliffhanger. We’ll have to wait nine months to see how it all ends, but the first big plot twist from the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse might have already leaked.

I will warn you that significant spoilers follow below, so you’d better see Across the Spider-Verse before reading any further.

Is Across the Spider-Verse connected to Spider-Man 4?

Going into Across the Spider-Verse, my biggest question was whether Sony was about to ruin Marvel’s multiverse with its own interpretation. But I soon realized there are easy ways to connect Across the Spider-Verse to the MCU, and Loki holds the keys. Then, an insider revealed that Marvel had indeed collaborated with Sony on the Into the Spider-Verse sequel to ensure that what happens in the story is canon to the MCU.

Also, characters from the Spider-Verse might appear in other MCU movies. The list includes Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Secret Wars. Rumors have said that Miles Morales will appear in the MCU. And Sony confirmed that a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the making.

But the big cliffhanger at the end of Across the Spider-Verse has nothing to do with Spider-Man 4. Or if it does, it’s not obvious. Instead, the cliffhanger is exactly what we need as a lead-in to Beyond the Spider-Verse next March.

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer.
Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Image source: Sony

At the end of Spider-Verse 2, our main Miles gets transported to Earth-42. That’s the reality that the radioactive spider that bit him came from. And that universe has no Spider-Man, as the spider moved in a different timeline.

But Miles-42, which is what we’re going to call Earth-42’s Morales, became that universe’s Prowler. And that’s how the second part of the story ends, in anticipation of the big resolution in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Here comes another big plot twist

That cliffhanger is certainly a shocker to audiences as we witness another unexpected conflict for Miles. He has to fight himself in a reality where the Sinister Six cartel dominates the world. There’s no Spider-Man here or other heroes to deal with the threat. I’ve explained how Across the Spider-Verse has convenient plot holes. Earth-42 not having anyone to fight villains is one of them.

But, like everyone else, I might have made the wrong assumption. That Miles-42 is a villain. A series of tweets from different people made me realize this doesn’t have to be true.

First, insider CanWeGetToast said that we’re going to see a “LOT” of Earth-42 action in Beyond the Spider-Verse. “We’ll see how a world without Spider-Man leads to the Sinister Six Cartel and what Miles-42 has to do as The Prowler in order to survive in such a world,” the Marvel secrets leaker said.

A different insider retweeted that information. Alex Perez recently confirmed the connection between the Spider-Verse story and the MCU multiverse. Furthermore, he tweeted a simple “Bingo” in response to someone speculating that Miles-42 is a good guy fighting the Sinister Six because the cartel had killed his father.

That would be an amazing plot twist for Beyond the Spider-Verse. First, it’ll allow Sony to offer fans a taste of a Spider-Man vs. the Sinister Six conflict. The closest thing we got was the No Way Home fight. But the MCU didn’t get the Sinister Six.

Secondly, Miles-42 can’t really be a villain of the upcoming story. We already have one big bad guy in The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Then there’s Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), who isn’t necessarily a good Spider-Man. Let’s also remember the resemblances between Lyla and Loki’s Miss Minutes.

Put differently; Miles needs all the help he can get. Having a Prowler on his side will not hurt.

Interestingly, the person who theorized that Miles-42 might be a good guy responded to a story featuring a comment from Across the Spider-Verse co-director Kemp Powers. He said there’s a lot to learn about that Prowler in the cliffhanger, advising audiences not to judge a book by its cover.

None of this can be confirmed for the time being, however. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to premiere on March 29th, 2024, assuming Sony doesn’t delay it. That gives us ample time to discuss more plot leaks.

Don’t Miss: Spider-Man 4 release date might’ve been quietly revealed by Sony

This article talks about:

Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he brings his entertainment expertise to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises.

Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

Chris Smith's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News