Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Devil May Cry, and all the trailers from Netflix’s DROP 01

Published Sep 27th, 2023 1:51PM EDT
Netflix hosted its first DROP 01 genre animation showcase this week, featuring trailers, teasers, and announcements for several upcoming series. We already knew about some of these series, but the streamer had a few surprises up its sleeve as well. We got sneak peeks of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Blue Eye Samurai, and Captain Laserhawk, plus confirmation that animated series based on Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider are in the works at Netflix.

Devil May Cry

  • Release date: TBD

Studio Mir (Dota: Dragon’s Blood) and creator Adi Shankar (Castlevania) are teaming up with Capcom to bring another legendary video game franchise to life as an animated Netflix series. Devil May Cry is a fast-paced action-adventure video game franchise starring the demon hunter Dante, who appears to be the protagonist of this anime as well.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

  • Release date: October 19

Captain Laserhawk is heavily inspired by games (and takes its name from a standalone expansion for Far Cry 3) but follows the alter egos of Ubisoft characters as they join a revolution to free the country of Eden from the corruption of those at the top.

Blue Eye Samurai

  • Release date: November 3

This animated revenge tale takes place in 17th-century Japan as Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race samurai, seeks to kill the only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth, one of whom might be her father. The series was co-created by wife and husband duo Noizumi and Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

  • Release date: November 17

Our first look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off showcases the return of Michael Cera as Scott, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

  • Release date: 2024

Netflix describes Masters of the Universe: Revolution as “a standalone, new series, loosely following the events of MOTU Revelation.” An epic battle between He-Man and Scare Glow serves as our first look at the new series in action ahead of its 2024 debut.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

  • Release date: TBD

Yet another video game adaptation is in the works at Netflix, this one focused on the Tomb Raider herself, Lara Croft. We don’t know much about this series besides the fact that Legendary Television (Skull Island, Paper Girls) is producing it.

Castlevania: Nocturne

  • Release date: September 28

Netflix’s Castlevania series is one of the most successful video game adaptations ever, so it’s no wonder the streaming service ordered this spinoff. Castlevania: Nocturne recounts the origin story of Richter Belmont, who fought vampires in the French Revolution. The whole series is streaming on Thursday, but you can watch the first 7 minutes right now.

