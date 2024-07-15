Our first look at Taylor Sheridan’s brand new Texas-based drama for Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most prolific TV creators of the modern era, having perfected a formula built around tough and gritty protagonists, which has resulted in more than half a dozen shows for Paramount+. He’s got another on the way, debuting on Nov. 17 — starring Billy Bob Thornton, the 10-episode Landman is described as an upstairs/downstairs drama about the Texas oil boom with characters that include roughnecks and wildcat billionaires.

It’s based on the podcast Boomtown, from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, which takes a deep dive into the modern-day gold rush that’s reshaping almost every aspect of life in the state, from executives cutting billion-dollar deals to startups scrambling for a piece of the pie. In this story, pipeline workers also risk their safety on a daily basis, exotic dancers follow the money, and Big Oil reshapes our climate, economy, and geopolitics.

In addition to Thornton, other Landman cast members include several from previous Sheridan Paramount+ dramas. The list includes Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans).

Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will also star in a recurring guest role with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) as additional guest stars.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

From the private prison industry to organized crime, frontier expansion, and modern ranching, Sheridan’s shows use ruggedly individualistic characters to dramatize different aspects of the American experience. His hit shows include Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Special Ops: Lioness.

Landman fits neatly into that milieu, and you can check out first-look photos that Paramount+ has released below.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in “Landman.” Image source: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in “Landman.” Image source: Emerson Miller/Paramount+