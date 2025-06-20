Almost four years after its debut became a global phenomenon that redefined what a streaming hit can look like, Squid Game is preparing to take its final bow. The third and final season of Netflix’s dystopian juggernaut hits the streamer June 27, and it promises to end the story the same way it began — with violence, and a whole lot of blood.

Season 3 picks up in the rubble of Season 2’s devastating finale, where Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) was betrayed and left reeling. His attempted rebellion against the architects of the game nearly succeeded — that is, until the Front Man, hiding in plain sight as Player 001, shattered the plan and executed Gi-hun’s closest ally, Jung-bae, in cold blood. Now Gi-hun is blaming himself, unaware that the real knife in his back came from someone he trusted.

Squid Game Season 3: What to expect

As always, Squid Game doesn’t wait around for any of the players to catch their breath. As the games resume, the stakes climb even higher. This time, the rounds are more brutal and the choices even more personal. According to Netflix, surviving players will face moral and emotional reckoning with every decision they make. Meanwhile, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) isn’t just back in charge; he’s welcoming a new slate of mysterious VIPs while keeping his own secrets intact. And In-ho’s brother, Jun-ho, is still on the hunt for the island, unaware that betrayal may be closer than he thinks.

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has promised to give the Netflix hit an epic send-off. Can we expect redemption? Or will the cruelty of the game consume what little humanity remains?

To build anticipation, Netflix has also turned Squid Game into a global event, with real-world activations echoing the show’s many iconic moments. Beginning June 6 in Shibuya, Tokyo, fans have been stepping into immersive pop-up spaces featuring the show’s signature guards and re-enactments of its games. And the activations are spreading across the globe, with events in New York and Germany (June 20), Thailand (June 25), Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Indonesia (June 26), and a grand finale in Korea and Taiwan (July 6). Fans will get to try legacy games and even experience new ones like Jump Rope, recreated with chilling detail.

The final season marks one last chance to see how far the game will go, and whether anyone can break its grip. Ready or not, Squid Game ends next week. And for Gi-hun and the rest, there’s no going back.