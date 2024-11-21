One of Netflix’s best international series, perfect for fans of The Crown, is back for Season 2

Royal drama, lavish period costumes, romance, and palace intrigue — think of Netflix’s The Empress, a dramatization of the story of real-life Bavarian princess turned Austrian empress Elisabeth, as sort of like a German-language version of The Crown.

Elisabeth, also known as Sisi, struggled to adjust to life in the restrictive Habsburg royal court in the 1800s after marrying Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant). Like a certain modern contemporary in the UK, however, Sisi would go on to become a beloved public figure who pushed back against tradition to fight for her individuality and freedom. And Season 2 of the Netflix show, which hits the streaming giant on Friday, continues that story — a story of power and love, as well as one about the importance of courage and fighting for a better future.

As for what fans of The Empress can expect story-wise from the new episodes: For starters, the royal couple’s first crisis is barely over. They’re looking to enjoy a bit of newlywed bliss until “dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Palace,” and a powerful enemy suddenly emerges in Europe. Sisi, meanwhile, comes under pressure to produce an heir in order to secure the future of the empire. “When fate strikes with all its power,” Netflix explains, “the couple’s love threatens to finally break apart. Elisabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul.”

Image source: Netflix

The Empress, I should note, is actually one of several extremely well-made Netflix German originals that deserve as wide an audience as possible; others include the spy drama Kleo as well as the series Dark (which I’ve decided is arguably the greatest Netflix TV series of all time). Interestingly, The Empress has also achieved something you almost never see with Netflix series — both critics and viewers not only think it’s a strong title, but both groups have given it the exact same 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not bad!

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Like the 90s-era Princess of Wales, Sisi went on to become a symbol of grace and resilience — so much so, that her legacy endures through various portrayals in literature and film. Also worth noting, Sisi was part of arguably the first celebrity royal couple in Europe, and her beauty was legendary. According to Vogue, she actually spent three hours each day simply having her gorgeous locks of hair cared for. “I’m incredibly grateful that we were able to touch so many different people in Germany and all over the world with our series,” showrunner Katharina Eyssen told Netflix at the time The Empress was renewed for a second season.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below: