Nintendo Switch 2 preorders might have a new date, leak reveals

In light of Donald Trump’s tariffs on countless countries around the world (including uninhabited islands), Nintendo decided to delay Switch 2 preorders in the US and Canada. It’s still unclear if the tariffs will impact the price of Nintendo’s console, but we should find out soon, as a new leak suggests preorders are just around the corner.

According to Dealabs Magazine reporter billbil-kun, data from Canadian retailers seems to point to April 23 as the new preorder date for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and bundles. He warns that the date is subject to change, but it’s all we have for now.

Meanwhile, the leaker also saw conflicting data from US retailers showing April 21 and April 30 as potential dates for Switch 2 preorders. Preorders for Switch 2 accessories, like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, are also set to go live on April 30.

There are few leakers with a better track record in the gaming space than billbil-kun, so we are willing to believe these dates are accurate. That said, Nintendo could obviously change its plan at any moment. The same could be said of President Trump, who paused a vast majority of his new tariffs for 90 days just hours after they took effect.

That pause didn’t include game consoles in China, and while Nintendo has reportedly shipped over a million Switch 2 units to the US from Vietnam, the Japanese company might struggle to replenish stock from China—where the majority of Switch 2 consoles are built—in the coming weeks and months. But, again, all of this remains in flux for the time being.