Nintendo Switch 2 preorders might go live on April 9

We’re less than a week away from the Nintendo Direct focused on the Nintendo Switch 2, and many fans are anxious to know when they’ll be able to preorder the new system. Some rumors have claimed that preorders will start on April 2, the day of the presentation, and Best Buy then published and deleted a blog post stating that preorders would open on April 2. But now a new report suggests we might be waiting a few extra days.

According to internal emails and documents from “a large US retailer” seen by Insider Gaming, preorders are actually set to go live on April 9 — one week after the Nintendo Direct.

The documents reportedly include the messaging strategy for retailers, letting them know to tell customers that preorders are coming soon once the Nintendo Direct ends, and then to create a countdown clock that ends on April 9, when Switch 2 preorders open.

Furthermore, the leaked documents point to June as the release month for the Switch 2, which aligns with Insider Gaming’s report about Nintendo’s launch plan. Customers who preorder the Switch 2 will apparently receive an exclusive collectible coin as well.

Finally, Insider Gaming notes that retailers are expecting to sell out of Switch 2 stock the same day that preorders open. If you’re determined to get a Switch 2 on launch day, you might want to have your finger on the trigger when preorders go live.

As exciting as Best Buy’s leak was, the often reliable Wario64 said another retailer told him that the April 2 date was an error. In order words, Best Buy didn’t actually spoil the preorder date for the Switch 2, but simply shared incorrect information.