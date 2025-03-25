Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus Stream Movies for Free
BIG SPRING SALE: Home security must-haves, 40% off!
Home Entertainment Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 multi-phase launch plan potentially leaked

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 25th, 2025 3:56PM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 with Joy-Cons detached.
Image: Nintendo

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

The Nintendo Direct focused on the Nintendo Switch 2 is just a week away, but the company’s launch plans might have leaked a few days early. According to Insider Gaming, Nintendo has a three-phase strategy in place for the launch of the Switch 2, starting with the console’s arrival in June of this year and stretching to the holiday season.

Here’s how Insider Gaming’s sources say the Nintendo Switch 2 launch will shake out:

  • Phase 1: Nintendo Switch 2 launches in June alongside mostly first-party games.
  • Phase 2: Third-party studios release Switch 2 games in October/November after receiving their development kits in June.
  • Phase 3: More new Switch 2 games roll out for the holiday season.

Beyond the software rollout, Insider Gaming also reports that select creators and members of the press are being invited to a Switch 2 hands-on event next week. They’ll be some of the first people outside of Nintendo to see the console in person, and they’ll also get the chance to play some of the launch games. We attended a similar event back in January 2017, just two months before the Nintendo Switch was available in stores.

It’s worth noting that we not only got to play with the Switch at that event, but Nintendo also had some accessories on hand, such as the Switch Pro Controller.

If this report is accurate, the compelling theory pointing to May 15 as the Switch 2’s release date might have been off. That said, we are about to learn plenty more about the next-gen console in the coming days, so hopefully, those hands-on reports will tide us over.

You can tune in to the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct on April 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Don’t Miss: 10 Switch 2 questions we need answered at the Nintendo Direct

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News