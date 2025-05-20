Nintendo Switch 2 OLED refresh might already be in the works

In a few weeks, Nintendo will debut its long-anticipated Switch 2 console. Seven years after launching the original Nintendo Switch, the Big N is expecting another major cycle with this upcoming release.

While Nintendo is “downgrading” the handheld experience by replacing the OLED display with a larger LCD screen for this model, the company appears to be planning a future refresh with an OLED version.

At least, that’s what Samsung is hoping. According to Bloomberg, the Korean company wants to extend its partnership with Nintendo by continuing to supply NAND flash memory and OLED screens. Samsung was responsible for the OLED panels in the 2021 Switch OLED refresh and has “also pushed for OLED panels to be used when Nintendo refreshes the Switch 2 in the future.”

Based on that, Samsung expects the Switch 2 to have a lifespan similar to the original, with Nintendo likely to release a refreshed version featuring an OLED panel in the coming years.

Bloomberg‘s report also notes that Samsung is working “on a customized chip or processor designed by Nvidia Corp for the Switch 2 using its 8-nanometer node,” aiming to help Nintendo ship over 20 million units by March next year.

If Samsung can deliver the necessary chips, Nintendo could easily surpass its conservative forecast of 15 million units shipped by next March. That estimate is lower than the performance of the first Switch, which sold around 15 million units in its first 10 months.

Despite the tariff war and rising geopolitical tension, the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch next week with Mario Kart World and other titles. Nintendo hopes to recreate the success of the original Switch launch in March 2017.