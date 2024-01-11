Nintendo Switch 2 launching in September, audio company claims

In a shocking turn of events, a speaker and headphone company might have leaked the name and release date of Nintendo’s next console. On Thursday, audio electronics firm Altec Lansing published a press release to announce that it would be the first to license new software from Ai Shark (formerly GameShark). The press release also claims that the launch of the software “is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

Notably, Nintendo has yet to announce a release date for the Switch 2. In fact, Nintendo hasn’t even announced the console or shared its official name yet.

With that in mind, we’re going to take this press release with a grain of salt. Altec Lansing might have inside information about the Switch 2, but it’s also entirely possible that someone on their PR team made a serious error that will soon be corrected.

The press release was first highlighted by Digital Trends. The publication reached out to both Altec Lansing and Nintendo for clarification, and Altec Lansing responded, backtracking on its claim. But while the company rescinded its assertion that the Nintendo Switch 2 would launch this September, it confirmed that “Fall 2024” is its tentative launch window.

Digital Trends also notes Altec Lansing didn’t deny the existence of the device in its response to the publication’s request. Whether or not the company actually knows anything about Nintendo’s next-gen console, evidence that the Switch 2 is coming this year continues to mount.

UPDATE | 1:25 PM ET: Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier says an Ai Shark spokesperson admitted that the company is just guessing about the release date:

FYI: An Ai Shark spokesperson tells me they're just guessing about the next Nintendo console's release date https://t.co/CqPE9oBSDr — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 11, 2024

It’s worth noting that a leaker on Discord claimed last October that the Switch 2 would launch on September 24th, 2024. Sounds like they might have been on to something.

As for Ai Shark’s software, the press release says it “will utilize exclusive XGPT technology and real-time TPU acceleration to elevate users’ gaming experiences by providing personalized hints and assistance that keep up with fast-paced, competitive gaming.”