Nintendo Music is a new streaming service for video game soundtracks

The perks of Nintendo Switch Online memberships keep expanding as the new Nintendo Music streaming service brings 40 years of video game soundtracks to smart devices. Currently rolling out on the App Store and Google Play, Nintendo Music features songs from popular franchises such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Kirby.

In order to access the service, you’ll need an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The plans start at $3.99 a month, but you can get a year for $19.99. There’s also a 7-day free trial for new members, in case you aren’t ready to commit quite yet.

The music is organized by game, but there are also plenty of curated playlists based on specific themes, such as the top songs from a particular game franchise, songs to match your mood, or songs connected to a character, such as Bowser, Yoshi, or K.K. Slider.

The app also has some nifty features fans will appreciate, like extending the playback of certain tracks to 15, 30, or 60 minutes, downloading tracks for offline listening, creating custom playlists to share with friends, and playing tracks in the background.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

It’s not the Switch 2 announcement we’ve been anticipating, but it’s nice to know that fans of the amazing music that Nintendo’s composers have produced over the years has a home. Nintendo also notes that more music is on the way, so if you’re underwhelmed by the selection, know that the company will expand the catalog in the coming months.