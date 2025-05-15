New on Disney+: June 2025

Disney+ has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers. Whether you’re looking for new original shows taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a galaxy far, far away, or classic animated movies and shows from the legendary, everlasting Disney canon, Disney’s streaming service always has you covered.

There aren’t quite as many new releases as we’re used to seeing on Disney+ in June, but what we are getting is sure to excite Disney fans. The biggest is Ironheart, a new Marvel series about genius inventor Riri Williams, who we first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

June also sees the return of the animated musical-comedy show Phineas and Ferb, which aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD for four seasons between 2007 and 2015. This is the first of two new seasons reuniting stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher.

Other highlights in June include Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical and Vibe Check.

What’s new on Disney+ in June 2025

Streaming June 4

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

Streaming June 6

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) | Premiere – First 10 Episodes The new season of Disney Branded Television’s “Phineas and Ferb” will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P — whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.



Streaming June 8

Ocean with David Attenborough | Premiere David Attenborough draws on a lifetime of experience to reveal Earth’s most spectacular underwater habitats, showing that we’re in the greatest age of Ocean discovery and highlighting its vital importance. While exposing the Ocean’s biggest challenges, Attenborough’s message is one of hope: the opportunity for marine life recovery on an unprecedented scale is within reach.



Streaming June 17

SALLY | Premiere Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. SALLY is directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Cristina Costantini.



Streaming June 20

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical | Premiere Disney’s “Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical” is an awe-inspiring production which brings the magic, music and spectacle of the hit movie to the stage, with thrilling surprises and astonishing special effects. Enjoy 12 new songs written especially for the musical alongside classics such as ‘For the First Time in Forever,’ ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go.’



Streaming June 24

Ironheart | Three Episode Premiere Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).



Coming in June

Vibe Check “Vibe Check” is a new all-female-led sports-focused studio show set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ this June. Streaming new episodes three times a week, the show will deliver fast-paced coverage of every sport with expert analysis, all-access moments, unapologetic opinions and a healthy dose of laughter – all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.

Underdogs (Season 1)

We will be back next month with a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to the streaming service in July, including Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.