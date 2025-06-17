New on Disney+: July 2025

Disney+ has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers. Whether you’re looking for new original shows taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a galaxy far, far away, or classic animated movies and shows from the legendary, everlasting Disney canon, Disney’s streaming service always has you covered.

July kicks off with the final three episodes of Ironheart, in which Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Disney+ is also debuting the fourth Zombies movie, and this one revolves around a new rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires. This has been one of Disney’s most reliable live-action franchises, and we are also getting sing-along versions of the first three films.

Other highlights include new original series Suspicious Minds and StuGo.

What’s new on Disney+ in July 2025

Available July 1

Ironheart | Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

Available July 2

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Available July 6

Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

Available July 9

People and Places: Shorts

Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

Available July 10

Suspicious Minds Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.

Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

Available July 11

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova, a radiant Daywalker, and Victor, a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Available July 17

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs Join the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, with immersive P.O.V experiences that transport you straight through cinematic ride-alongs. In honoring 7 decades of ingenuity and storytelling, these iconic Disneyland attractions and experiences are brought to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

Available July 18

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Available July 22

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,” a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. Filled with songs, laughs and fun surprises, the new series introduces Little Helper, a handy helping friend; Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy; and amusing additions to the clubhouse like the Laughing Loft and the Wacky Tube.



Available July 23

Kiff (Season 2) Kiff and bunny bestie Barry’s adventures take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.



Available July 26

BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Available July 28

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

Available July 30

StuGo “StuGo” is an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. They were looking forward to three months of learning but will have to settle for the adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.

Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)

StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)

Available July 31

Project Runway (Season 21) | Two-Episode Premiere Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)

Hulu and ESPN content on Disney+ in July

Series: Desperate Housewives, High Potential, Paradise, Shōgun, English Teacher, and more

Desperate Housewives, High Potential, Paradise, Shōgun, English Teacher, and more Films: 28 Weeks Later, Ford v. Ferrari, Independence Day, Alien: Romulus, and more

28 Weeks Later, Ford v. Ferrari, Independence Day, Alien: Romulus, and more Live Events: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, WNBA Skills Competition/3-Point Contest, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, UFC 318 Prelims (English and Spanish), NFL FLAG Championships (Boys and Girls Championship), and more

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, WNBA Skills Competition/3-Point Contest, Banana Ball: Savannah Bananas, Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, UFC 318 Prelims (English and Spanish), NFL FLAG Championships (Boys and Girls Championship), and more Studio Shows: ESPNFC, Pardon the Interruption, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and more

ESPNFC, Pardon the Interruption, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and more ESPN Originals: Full Court Press, select E60’s, 30 for 30′s, and more

We will be back next month with a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to the streaming service in August, including Marvel Television’s Eyes of Wakanda.