Disney+ Perks aren’t enough to distract us from the price hikes

This week, Disney+ announced a new Perks program, giving subscribers access to numerous rewards, including sweepstakes entries, discounts on products, and free trials to other services. The program is now available for US subscribers, but Disney+ says that additional international rollouts will commence later this year.

Here’s the list of all the Disney+ Perks that subscribers will have access to at launch:

A chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday World Premiere and be among the first to see the all-new sequel before it arrives in theaters August 8

A chance to win a 4-night cruise on the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale beginning November 2025

A 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash

20% off on adidas.com and in the adidas app

15% off purchases at Funko.com and Loungefly.com

A 3-month free trial of CLEAR+

A 2-month Super Duolingo free trial

Free in-game emoji from Disney Emoji Blitz

Early access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, a monthly Mystery Capsule + until June 26th to claim a $10 Dapper Credit

Special summer savings at Walt Disney World® Resort! Stay 2 nights or longer at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels and get rates starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Free MONOPOLY GO! and Star Wars™ TIE fighter in-game TOKEN

As with any perks program, your mileage may vary when it comes to how much value you can get out of these offers. If you order food from DoorDash regularly, six months of free DashPass could save you a decent chunk of change. 20% off a fresh pair of shoes from Adidas is nothing to sneeze at either, if you’re a fan of the brand.

That said, these perks likely won’t counteract the frustration of never-ending price hikes. When Disney+ launched in 2019, a subscription cost just $6.99 a month. Now, an ad-free subscription costs $15.99 a month, and even Disney+ with ads costs $9.99 a month.

Owners of American Express credit cards often complain about the “coupon book” they have to flip through every month in order to claw back as much value as possible from their annual fee. Some even jokingly compare it to a part-time job. The Disney+ program doesn’t look to be quite as overwhelming, but the vast majority of subscribers likely won’t find much value in these offers and will probably forget they exist after a few months.

There’s nothing wrong with some freebies, but I think I can safely speak for 99% of Disney+ subscribers when I say we’d rather have lower prices.