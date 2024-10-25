Netflix’s pulse-pounding new serial killer thriller will leave you breathless

There are always countless classic horror movies and thrillers to watch in the days and weeks leading up to Halloween, but if you are looking for something fresh, Netflix has you covered. On Friday, Netflix released Don’t Move, a thriller produced by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) that will have you on the edge of your seat for an hour and a half.

Directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, Don’t Move is about a serial killer who discovers a woman grieving in the woods and then injects her with a paralytic drug. She has 20 minutes left until her body shuts down. Can she make it out alive?

The new film stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) as the victim and Finn Wittrock (Ratched) as the twisted killer. Daniel Francis (Bridgerton) also appears as a police officer.

In an era full of bloated blockbusters, a thriller that doesn’t overstay its welcome is a refreshing change of pace. As Jim Vorel said in his Paste Magazine review, “Don’t Move’s protagonist may be rendered inert, but the film retains just enough energy and menace to spare.”

“The script asked our actor to be still for so many minutes in the movie, and I was afraid,” producer Sam Raimi told Tudum. “I was concerned that the audience would become restless, but the directors handled it so well, it becomes more and more suspenseful.”

Don’t Move might not be the next Psycho, but it’ll be a fun, quick watch before Halloween.