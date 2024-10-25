Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 New on Netflix
Home Entertainment Movies

Netflix’s pulse-pounding new serial killer thriller will leave you breathless

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Oct 25th, 2024 3:36PM EDT
Don't Move is streaming on Netflix.
Image: Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

There are always countless classic horror movies and thrillers to watch in the days and weeks leading up to Halloween, but if you are looking for something fresh, Netflix has you covered. On Friday, Netflix released Don’t Move, a thriller produced by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) that will have you on the edge of your seat for an hour and a half.

Directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, Don’t Move is about a serial killer who discovers a woman grieving in the woods and then injects her with a paralytic drug. She has 20 minutes left until her body shuts down. Can she make it out alive?

The new film stars Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) as the victim and Finn Wittrock (Ratched) as the twisted killer. Daniel Francis (Bridgerton) also appears as a police officer.

In an era full of bloated blockbusters, a thriller that doesn’t overstay its welcome is a refreshing change of pace. As Jim Vorel said in his Paste Magazine review, “Don’t Move’s protagonist may be rendered inert, but the film retains just enough energy and menace to spare.”

“The script asked our actor to be still for so many minutes in the movie, and I was afraid,” producer Sam Raimi told Tudum. “I was concerned that the audience would become restless, but the directors handled it so well, it becomes more and more suspenseful.”

Don’t Move might not be the next Psycho, but it’ll be a fun, quick watch before Halloween.

Don’t Miss: New on Netflix: November 2024

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News