Netflix’s horror film series returns with Fear Street: Prom Queen in May

Not every Netflix adaptation works, but the Fear Street horror film trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series of the same name certainly did. All three movies—1994, 1978, and 1666—were released on Netflix over the course of three weeks in July 2021, receiving critical acclaim while helping to introduce a whole new generation to slashers.

Four years later, the series is coming back from the dead with a new film based on Stine’s 1992 Fear Street novel, The Prom Queen. Netflix announced Fear Street: Prom Queen in March, but now we know the movie will premiere on May 23, 2025.

“Welcome back to Shadyside,” reads the Netflix synopsis. “In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Leigh Janiak directed and co-wrote the first three Fear Street movies, but Matt Palmer (Calibre) will helm Prom Queen. The cast includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Ella Rubin, Lili Taylor, David Iacono, Chris Klein, Katherine Waterston, and Ariana Greenblatt.

“I love that Shadyside feels so relevant to our world now; it could really be any present day blue collar town in America,” Palmer told Netflix’s Tudum blog. “We dig much deeper down into high school and family life in this installment and find that, again, so many of the challenges that ’80s kids faced still seem to totally resonate today.”