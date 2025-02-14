All 3 seasons of this hilarious sci-fi comedy series are now on Netflix

As excited as we are to see a new original series debut on Netflix, sometimes the best surprise is when a long-running show joins the streamer’s library. In January, TV Land’s Younger made a splash when all seven seasons of the dramedy hit Netflix, and now, we have a feeling Syfy’s sci-fi comedy Resident Alien is about to do the same.

Based on the comic books of the same name, Resident Alien follows an alien (Alan Tudyk) sent to wipe out the human race. His mission goes awry when he crash lands in Colorado and has to assume the identity of a vacationing doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle.

The first two seasons made their mark when they were added to Netflix, and with Resident Alien season 3 hitting the streamer this week, expect to see it in the Top 10.

Tudyk is no stranger to science fiction, having starred in the TV cult classic series Firefly and its follow-up movie, Serenity. Even if you don’t know his face, you’ll certainly recognize his voice — he’s Clayface in Creature Commandos and Harley Quinn, K-2SO in Rogue One, Optimus Prime in Transformers: EarthSpark, and Dr. Kalgary in American Dad. Personally, he’ll always be Steve “Pirate” Cowan from Dodgeball to me.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The cast also features Sara Tomko as doctor’s assistant Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker, Alice Wetterlund as bar owner D’Arcy Bloom, and Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne.

The series has received critical acclaim, with an average score of 97% across three seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. In its review of the first season, The Guardian said that the show “knows what it is doing and does it with admirable sincerity.”

Best of all, the show isn’t over yet. Resident Alien will be jumping from Syfy to USA Network for the fourth season, which doesn’t have a release date. You’ll be able to watch the new episodes on Peacock after they air, but don’t be surprised if they come to Netflix eventually as well. In the meantime, you can catch up on all 34 episodes of Resident Alien on Netflix.