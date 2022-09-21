Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

September 20th, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Cobra Kai, the fan-favorite and now 5-season hit Netflix series that’s currently dominating the Netflix Top 10 worldwide, has reinvigorated so much interest in the Karate Kid universe that — one week after Season 5 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix, to rave reviews — Sony took the opportunity to announce that an all-new Karate Kid movie is coming, in 2024.

The one is not directly connected to the other, at least according to a tweet from Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz. Still, given how insanely popular Cobra Kai has become (the new season currently has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s hard to imagine a world without the show where Sony would be diving back into the Karate Kid franchise. Moreover, the recently released fifth season of the show can also lay claim to a noteworthy distinction:

It’s currently the biggest Netflix show in the world.

Netflix Top 10 (September 12-18)

That’s according to the latest batch of Netflix Top 10 chart data, which the streamer updated on Tuesday, September 20 as it does on a once-a-week basis.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai, which hit Netflix on September 9, racked up 95.5 million hours viewed on Netflix for the 7-day period that ended on September 18, according to the streamer’s data. For some context, that’s about double what the #2 TV show worldwide garnered on Netflix during the same period (It was Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2, with 48.9 million hours viewed).

But it doesn’t stop there. This week, Cobra Kai Season 5 is also a Netflix Top 10 show in a whopping 83 countries around the world.

In addition to Cobra Kai, meanwhile, here’s a look at the rest of the most-watched series on the streamer this week, globally.

  1. Cobra Kai: Season 5 — 95.5 million hours viewed
  2. Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — 48.9 million hours viewed
  3. The Crown: Season 1 — 40.7 million hours viewed
  4. The Imperfects — 35 million hours viewed
  5. Devil in Ohio — 29.3 million hours viewed
  6. Sins of Our Mother — 24.3 million hours viewed
  7. The Crown: Season 2 — 16.6 million hours viewed
  8. Love is Blind: Season 2 — 14.3 million hours viewed
  9. Stranger Things 4 — 13.4 million hours viewed
  10. The Sandman — 12.2 million hours viewed

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

