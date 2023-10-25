Netflix sets its sights on the Oscars with its official trailer for Maestro

Bradley Cooper is staring ahead at the Academy Awards with the trailer for his next film.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Maestro, its upcoming drama film that tells the story of Leonard Bernstein, the American composer and conductor, and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the actress. The film is set to premiere in theaters on November 22nd before debuting on Netflix on December 20th.

You can watch the official trailer for Maestro below:

What is Maestro about?

Maestro follows the relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. According to Josh Singer, who co-wrote the script with Bradley Cooper, the film will show “the many forms love can take.”

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love. “I think people will see the complexity of marriage and the many forms love can take,” co-writer Singer said. “I think those are both powerful themes.”

In addition to co-writing the script, Maestro is also directed by and stars Bradley Cooper. Cooper is joined by Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Jeremy Strong. In a statement, Cooper said, “In A Star Is Born, the nuclear weapon was always Lady Gaga’s voice. For Maestro I figured it was mine to mess up because I had a nuclear weapon and that’s Leonard Bernstein’s music. Just the breadth of it, how diverse it is, and how moving it is.”

After watching the trailer for this film, I think Cooper and Mulligan both have Oscar nominations in the bag. This is the kind of film that — if great — could sweep the Academy Awards next year.

Maestro will premiere in select theaters on November 22nd before its debut on Netflix on December 20th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.