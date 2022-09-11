Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 11

Fans of video game adaptations, rejoice! During the week of September 11, Netflix will debut Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is based on the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Netflix’s game adaptations have been a mixed bag, but there have been some hits, including Arcane, Castlevania, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping Cyberpunk is of similar quality.

Netflix Releases | Week of September 11

Monday, September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!



Tuesday, September 13

Colette

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

In the Dark: Season 4

Wednesday, September 14

Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey was incomplete. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to finish what he started.

The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community.

El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES This drama series traces ranchera music icon Vicente Fernandez’ rise from a working class upbringing to superstardom — and the heartbreak in between.

Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?



Thursday, September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

Intervention: Season 21

Terim 🇹🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.



Friday, September 16

The Brave Ones 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES Reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death, a goddess must learn to harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Drifting Home 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME One fateful summer, a group of elementary school kids set adrift on an abandoned apartment building must look within themselves to find a way back home.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Bloom tries to understand and control her powers while she and the other students at Alfea pull together to defend Solaria from a catastrophic threat.

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FAMILY In the wake of an injury, American teen Kyra Berry gets a second chance to chase her dreams — and a gymnastics scholarship — in faraway Australia.

I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM Two decades after his peak, a former boy band star gets an unexpected second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind season two after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar (S2) premieres September 16th.

Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM Five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th anniversary party.

Santo 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES Two cops (Bruno Gagliasso, Raúl Arévalo) must learn to work together to catch the world’s most-wanted drug dealer, whose face has never been revealed.

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Upstart payment firm Wirecard wowed the financial industry with its runaway success — until a tenacious team of journalists exposed massive fraud.

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall Featuring never-before-seen concert footage and narration by Jeff Bridges, this documentary explores CCR’s humble origins and meteoric rise.



Netflix Departures | Week of September 11

Monday, September 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Wednesday, September 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Saturday, September 17

Skylines

