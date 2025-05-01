Microsoft raises prices on Xbox consoles, accessories, and games following Trump’s tariffs

Amid uncertainty over the Trump tariffs, Microsoft raises the prices of Xbox consoles, controllers, games, and other accessories. However, as of now, its Xbox Game Pass prices are not increasing. That said, Microsoft made them more expensive last year.

Starting this holiday season, new Xbox titles will cost $10 more, from $69.99 to $79.99. Still, the company says these titles purchased on the Xbox Store have the “benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.”

The company says in a statement, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

As Microsoft raises the prices of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series S (512GB) moves from $299.99 to $379.99. The Xbox Series S 1TB now costs $429.99. The Xbox Series X digital edition is now priced at $549.99, with the 2TB Galaxy Black special edition costing $729.99.

Xbox wireless controllers and headsets retail pricing have moved to $64.99 and $119.99, respectively. European and UK prices are also increasing.

Interestingly, Xbox’s new price increases match some of Nintendo’s last movements to the Nintendo Switch 2. For example, the company’s newest Mario Kart World title is priced at $80. The console costs more than the original Nintendo Switch and its OLED version.

While Nintendo first decided to suspend pre-sales of its new console in the US amid tariff uncertainties, the company decided not to change its retail price, even though it made some accessories more expensive.

With that, it seems the next generation of consoles and games will be costlier to players, who will have to pay extra for their loved franchises.