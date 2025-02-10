Michael Bay is known for a particular style of moviemaking, one characterized by loads of explosions, high-octane action, and dramatic slow-motion shots — which apparently made him the perfect candidate to shoot a Secret Service recruitment ad shown during the Super Bowl.

Because if there’s one way to make sure millions of people see your message, it’s to sandwich it between teasers for big upcoming movies and a Kendrick Lamar halftime show.

The Secret Service ad, which reportedly cost $2 million, is basically a highlight reel of key moments in presidential projection. The rousing montage includes scenes of modern agents in black sunglasses scanning crowds, as well as historical footage of the JFK motorcade and Ronald Reagan waving just before shots ring out, and the quick cuts and dramatic score give the spot the same feel as a summer blockbuster trailer.

“For the first time in history, a sitting United States President participated in America’s pastime at Super Bowl LIX,” the Secret Service explains below, in the description box for the Bay-directed video, alluding to President Trump’s attendance at the big game. “This historic event required the coordinated efforts of hundreds of Secret Service Special Agents, Uniformed Division Officers and mission support teams, working alongside state and local partners to ensure the highest level of safety and security before, during and after the game.

“Their dedication and expertise exemplify our unwavering commitment to protecting our Nation’s leaders and the American people at all times. The job is tough and the stakes are high, but if you have the drive, there’s nothing more rewarding.”

The Secret Service was created in 1865 to, at first, combat counterfeiting. That was the same year President Lincoln was assassinated, but the agency didn’t add presidential protection to its duties until President McKinley’s assassination in 1901. Since then, they’ve been the silent guardians of every US president, constantly adapting to new threats.

However, the agency has had its struggles lately, with burnout and morale issues making recruitment a challenge. The recent attempts on President Trump’s life have also dented the agency’s reputation. Enter Michael Bay, the director behind crowd-pleasers like Armageddon and the Transformers movies, whose brief was clearly to make the gig look as thrilling as possible. Because, let’s be honest, if the director can make robots fighting look cool for two decades, maybe he’s the right guy to sell recruits on the excitement of protecting POTUS.

The spot was reportedly put together in nine days. “Throughout our short but powerful history as Americans, we have always stepped forward in time of need,” Bay told CNN. “This was a spot to honor the true silent heroes who protect the leaders of our democracy.”