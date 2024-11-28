Lindsay Lohan’s latest Christmas movie is soaring up the Netflix charts

Today might be Thanksgiving Day, but that isn’t stopping Netflix subscribers from getting in the Christmas spirit. As you might recall, Netflix has released a new Christmas movie every week in November, the latest being Our Little Secret, starring none other than Lindsay Lohan. As with all of the other original Christmas flicks from Netflix over the course of this month, Our Little Secret immediately shot to the top of the charts.

In the movie, Linsday Lohan and Ian Harding play resentful exes, Avery and Logan, who realize that they are going to have to spend Christmas together due to their new partners being siblings. To make matters worse, the overbearing mother presiding over the gathering (played by Kristin Chenoweth) is incapable of letting anyone have a good time.

“It’s so beautiful to be able to do films that are associated with holidays because it’s family time,” Lohan told Netflix’s Tudum blog. “When you can make a movie that families can remember and come together to see, it makes it all the more special.”

Based on the reviews, Netflix hasn’t exactly struck gold with this Christmas rom-com, written by Hailey DeDominicis and directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure), but you’re not tuning in for a thought-provoking story or Oscar-winning performances. You just want to see a breezy, cute, occasionally comedic romance, and that’s what you’ll get.

“You watch Our Little Secret seeing through the paper-thin contrivances,” says Variety, “tittering at the imbecilities, and somehow that all becomes part of the experience. It’s mainstream fodder as downgraded camp. It’s pablum so numbing it makes you feel good.”

I was pleasantly surprised by Hot Frosty, though, so I might give this a try as well!