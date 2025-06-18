Jeremy Allen White channels Bruce Springsteen in first Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere arrived today, giving us an early look at Jeremy Allen White’s moody, intense transformation into The Boss. And based on the initial wave of reactions online, fans seem pretty convinced that White — with his chiseled jaw, tousled hair, and brooding stare — was born to run as the legendary New Jersey rocker.

Directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles), the film focuses on a crucial moment in Springsteen’s career: The creation of his 1982 album Nebraska. Bleak, raw, and largely recorded as demos on a 4-track in his New Jersey home, Nebraska marked a sharp turn away from rousing stadium anthems and toward something far more sparse. The trailer leans into that tone — it’s quiet, introspective, and filled with close-ups of White, who sports a striking resemblance to Springsteen in his early thirties.

In one scene, we see White sharing something of an artistic confession. “I’m trying to find something real in all the noise.” The voice, the posture, the quiet tension — it’s all there. White, fresh off his critically acclaimed work in FX’s The Bear, brings a familiar intensity that feels well-suited to this chapter of Springsteen’s life, when fame collided with creative doubt and personal reckoning.

The film also stars Jeremy Strong as producer Jon Landau and Odessa Young as Springsteen’s girlfriend. But the spotlight here is clearly on White, and the fan community has been effusive in its praise. One viewer on YouTube called it “the first biopic in years that I’m actually interested in,” while others applauded the trailer’s grounded tone and avoidance of the usual musical biopic clichés. “Heard about this project, shrugged,” another YouTube commenter notes. “Then saw this trailer, goosebumps.”

Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is certain to be an awards contender, is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 24. If the trailer is any indication, this won’t be a greatest hits story — it’s shaping up to be something quiet, personal, and honest. Just like Nebraska, the Springsteen album that inspired it.