‘Every second counts’: Why FX’s The Bear is a must-watch for anyone who creates for a living

In FX’s The Bear — creator Christopher Storer’s nerve-wracking character study of a gifted chef who returns home to salvage his family’s failing sandwich shop — chaos is constant, stress is ritual, and anxiety is always on the menu.

Rolling Stone once declared the show, which returns next month for its highly anticipated fourth season, to be “the most stressful thing on TV” — and it earns that label with a nerve-fraying intensity that rarely lets up. Characters shout until their voices crack and neck veins bulge. Pans clatter, the printer spits out tickets non-stop, and the kitchen is a general cacophony of “Corner!” and “Hands!” barked like battle cries. Add in the volatility of the Berzatto clan — grief-stricken, combustible — and it often feels like watching a panic attack unfold in real time.

Even so, it’s not the show’s pervasive disquiet that keeps viewers like me coming back.

Yes, The Bear has earned critical acclaim, stacks upon stacks of Emmys, and a devoted following for the way it plunges viewers into the unrelenting claustrophobia of back-of-the-house life, where characters like Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy struggle to keep it together amid sweat-soaked prep shifts, endless repetition, orders piling up, and tempers running hot. But what really makes The Bear essential viewing — even for those who’ve never set foot in a professional kitchen — has to do with more than just its unforgiving frenzy.

It’s also the way the series illuminates the quiet toll of creating under pressure.

You feel that strain, the weight of responsibility, in things like the simple phrase hanging on the kitchen wall: “Every second counts,” which reads like a mantra for a staff trying to keep pace with chaos. It’s also the kind of blunt credo that anyone living a creative life will recognize, no matter whether they’re plating food or a copywriter on a deadline. Carmy certainly lives by the phrase like it’s a threat, measuring every moment against an impossible standard, while Richie learns to see it as a gift — as permission to slow down, pay attention, and show up for his own life.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich and Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in “The Bear.” Image source: FX

Across its first three seasons, The Bear reveals how the pursuit of excellence in a kitchen or, really, any creative endeavor can cost someone pieces of their life they may not even realize they’re giving away. Which is why the greasy counter that Carmy transforms from “The Original Beef of Chicagoland” into The Bear may be the setting, but the story is universal.

The show’s emotional weight carried straight through the end of Season 3, which closed on a cliffhanger: Sydney, overwhelmed and unsure whether to commit to The Bear or take a head-chef role elsewhere, suffers a panic attack outside an industry after-party. Carmy, meanwhile, reacts to finally getting a long-awaited restaurant review that arrives just as the fate of his entire enterprise hangs in the balance.

What makes the work that Carmy, Sydney, Marcus, and the rest of the kitchen feel so familiar to musicians, designers, filmmakers, and writers like me is the way they pour themselves into a thing they hope might matter. Creative work of any kind requires a particularly grueling form of devotion, one that’s too-often reflected in long nights, obsessive tweaking, frayed relationships, and impossibly high standards.

“Every second counts” initially reads like a maxim about time management. But it can also be interpreted as a sort of rallying cry: A reminder of presence, of urgency, not just in the kitchen but in life. Some characters, like Richie and Marcus, lean toward the mantra’s more inspiring implication; they learn that showing up fully in each moment, whether that involves plating a dessert or arranging silverware, can be its own kind of creative triumph. Others, like Carmy, still wrestle with it, unable to stop themselves from measuring time only in terms of what’s been lost.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in “The Bear.” Image source: FX

That’s really what elevates The Bear beyond the bounds of workplace drama. This is so much more than a show about food, or grief, or restaurant culture. It’s about the struggle to make something excellent without losing yourself in the process. It’s about how hard it is to create on demand, and how easy it is to miss your life while trying to perfect your work. As Chef Luca tells Marcus in Season 2, “I think, at a certain stage, it becomes less about skill and it’s more about being open … to the world, to yourself, to other people.

He continues: “Most of the incredible things that I’ve eaten haven’t been because the skill level is exceptionally high or there’s loads of mad fancy techniques. It’s because it’s been really inspired, you know? … You can spend all the time in the world in here, but if you don’t spend enough time out there …”

For anyone who creates for a living, or strives to, this show is an unflinching, empathetic portrait of what that process looks like from the inside. The hardest part isn’t always the work itself, but surviving the cost of caring so much. And remembering that in both art and life, every second counts.

The Bear Season 4 will premiere on June 25, with all 10 episodes available immediately on FX on Hulu.