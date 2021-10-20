Here are the Squid Game costumes you’ll see everywhere on Halloween

At this point, it should be clear to everyone that Netflix’s Korean-language Squid Game series has become a phenomenon, the likes of which the streamer has never seen before. And Netflix just this week put some more numbers to the success of that show, which is about a group of contestants who play a deadly survival game. More than 142 million households, according to Netflix, watched the series in its first four weeks on the platform. Saturday Night Live, meanwhile, produced a pretty memorable sketch about the series this past weekend — and came up with a super catchy song about it, to boot. Indeed, a music video of that song has been viewed almost 5 million times on YouTube. And as a further indication of just how wildly popular the Netflix series is? Tons of people are apparently going to be donning a Squid Game costume this Halloween.

Do’s and don’ts of buying Squid Game costumes

That’s probably to have been expected. Particularly since Netflix has said this is the biggest-ever launch for one of its original series.

A firm called Design Bundles has conducted a study and found that people are searching for “Squid Game costume” online at a rate that far exceeds searches for other pop culture characters. In fact, according to CNN, Design Bundles’ study found that the Squid Game searches represented almost 30% of the top 11 most popular costume searches.

Squid Game costumes are going to be very popular come Halloween — but be warned: the bar has been set very high by these two families pic.twitter.com/Kgs3tdEOnO — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021

These are some tips to keep in mind, however, for anyone scouring online sites for the perfect Squid Game garb:

Double-check the proposed delivery date for any costume you’ve got your eye on. Especially with the ongoing supply chain crisis right now, the estimated delivery date for some of these listings is actually post-Halloween.

In light of the show’s popularity, tons of Amazon listings can be found from first-time vendors on the site. Lots of them also show as shipping from China. Buyer beware.

Also, pay attention to whether a listing you’re interested in includes actual photos of the product. If it’s only using stills from the show, for example, that could be a red flag.

The show’s popularity

All of the above, however, nevertheless reminds us of what will no doubt be the show’s enduring popularity.

We don’t yet have word on whether or not there will be a Season 2. Although it does boggle the mind to think that Netflix wouldn’t throw an obscene amount of money at the team behind the show to entice them to come back. Especially given how successful they were with the first go-round. Season 1 concluded on an open-ended note — another positive sign.

Critics have also been near-rapturous in their praise of the series, which still enjoys a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as of the time of this writing.

Squid Game costumes you’ll see everywhere

