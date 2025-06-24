This summer, HBO is shining a spotlight on one of the most iconic American songwriters of the past half century. Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a two-part original documentary directed by Emmy winners Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, will premiere on July 18, with part two airing the following Friday, on July 25.

Both episodes will also be available to stream on demand, via HBO Max.

The documentary will offer, among other things, an expansive and deeply personal portrait of Billy Joel, from his early days growing up on Long Island to his rise as a chart-topping, six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. With access to Joel himself, the film incorporates rare home videos, intimate photographs, and never-before-seen performance footage to trace the highs and lows of a career that has spanned more than six decades.

That’s a long way of saying: This is a must-watch for anyone who’s ever belted out the chorus to “Piano Man” at the top of their lungs.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

According to HBO, part one of the documentary will explore Joel’s childhood, which was marked by the absence of his father, and will also track his evolution from local band keyboardist to solo artist. Viewers will see him open up about early heartbreak, the creative inspiration behind hits like “Just the Way You Are,” and the business deal that led to his first breakout success. The episode also covers Joel’s struggles with alcohol, his complicated relationship with critics, and a near-fatal motorcycle accident that almost ended his career.

Part two will explore the more philosophical side of Joel’s songwriting. Viewers will get to hear the backstories behind songs like “Allentown,” “Goodnight Saigon,” and “Vienna,” while also learning more about his relationship with his father and the family history that shaped him.

Beyond the music, And So It Goes will explore the ups and downs of Joel’s relationships, his journey as a father, and how he’s handled the pressures that come with fame. It’s also a story about new beginnings, of Joel finding new creative directions, bouncing back from setbacks, and building a legacy that includes everything from classical compositions to his historic run at Madison Square Garden. And besides Joel himself, the documentary features interviews with Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley, his daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Nas, Sting, Garth Brooks, and Paul McCartney, among many others.

With Joel currently undergoing treatment for a rare brain condition known as normal pressure hydrocephalus, which has led him to cancel upcoming concerts, the timing here feels especially poignant — making this new HBO documentary a perfect opportunity to celebrate his music and reflect on the songwriter whose music, after all this time, has still got us feelin’ alright.

While we wait for HBO to drop a trailer, let’s take a moment below and appreciate one more time the poignant new song that Joel released in 2024 — a staggering 31 years after releasing his final studio album.