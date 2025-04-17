It sounds like something out of a Guy Ritchie film: A bulldozer, a speedboat, and a 203-carat diamond at the center of it all. But the wild story at the heart of Netflix’s new true crime docuseries The Diamond Heist isn’t fiction — it really happened.

From Executive Producer Guy Ritchie and the Emmy and Oscar-winning team at Lightbox, this three-part documentary dives deep into one of the boldest robbery attempts in modern British history. In the summer of 2000, a crew of South-East London criminals set their sights on an eye-popping target: The Millennium Star, one of the world’s most valuable flawless diamonds, on display at the newly opened Millennium Dome on the Greenwich peninsula in South London.

Their plan? Ram the Dome in broad daylight using a JCB digger, smash their way into the high-security diamond exhibit, grab the gems worth an estimated £350 million, and make their getaway by speedboat down the Thames.

But there was one problem: The Flying Squad, London’s elite armed robbery unit, had been tailing them for months. The suspects didn’t know it, but every move was being watched, recorded, and timed to perfection. As the gang swung sledgehammers at the supposedly bulletproof glass, a trap snapped shut around them — undercover officers burst out from behind hidden panels, and the diamond had already been swapped out for a replica.

The Diamond Heist tells the full, fascinating story with all the swagger and tension of a high-stakes thriller. But it’s not just about the crime — it’s about the planning, the personalities, and the near-miss that made headlines around the world.

With exclusive interviews, dramatic reconstructions, and a cinematic sheen courtesy of Ritchie’s unmistakable storytelling DNA, this series is a must-watch for anyone who loves real-life capers that are stranger than fiction.