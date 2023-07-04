Click to Skip Ad
Every Pixar movie ranked, according to its Rotten Tomatoes score

Published Jul 4th, 2023 6:20PM EDT
Image: Disney Pixar

As a longtime Pixar fan, I had hoped that the recent release of the studio’s 27th feature film, Elemental, might cause me to reshuffle the titles at the top of my personal all-time Pixar ranking — but, alas, no such luck. My top three Pixar movies remain, I suppose for the foreseeable future, the following: 2008’s Wall-E, followed by 2017’s Coco, and 1999’s Toy Story 2 (in descending order).

Graded purely on a visual basis, the jaw-dropping art in both Wall-E and Coco actually makes for a super-tight spread between the #1 and #2 spots for me. Even so, I’m keeping Wall-E at the top of my list for the time being. Your Pixar favorites, meanwhile, are no doubt different than mine — and are different, still, from the current Rotten Tomatoes rankings of each of the beloved studio’s animated gems. This is another interesting categorization to take a moment to consider, now that we’re in a brief fallow period between the release of Pixar’s newest film and future content still to come.

Rotten Tomatoes Pixar ranking, led by Toy Story 2

As for how Pixar’s existing movies stack up, here’s where they all stand at the moment based on Rotten Tomatoes “Tomatometer” (which reflects the percentage of positive reviews from professional critics):

  1. Toy Story 2 (100%)
  2. Toy Story (100%)
  3. Finding Nemo (99%)
  4. Inside Out (98%)
  5. Toy Story 3 (98%)
  6. Up (98%)
  7. Toy Story 4 (97%)
  8. Coco (97%)
  9. The Incredibles (97%)
  10. Ratatouille (96%)
  11. Monsters, Inc. (96%)
  12. Soul (95%)
  13. Wall-E (95%)
  14. Finding Dory (94%)
  15. Turning Red (95%)
  16. Incredibles 2 (93%)
  17. A Bug’s Life (92%)
  18. Luca (91%)
  19. Onward (88%)
  20. Monsters University (80%)
  21. Brave (79%)
  22. The Good Dinosaur (75%)
  23. Cars (75%)
  24. Elemental (76%)
  25. Lightyear (74%)
  26. Cars 3 (68%)
  27. Cars 2 (40%)

Still to come

It’s obviously a shame, as you can tell from the list above, that some of the most recent content from Pixar ranks among its worst-reviewed. It should be noted that while many critics panned Elemental, however, it’s gotten a very different reception from the general public.

The movie’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score currently stands at 92%, based on more than 2,500 user ratings (compared to 206 professional reviews).

As for what’s next? Pixar’s next scheduled movie is Elio, set for a March 2024 release. The studio’s first-ever TV series is also coming soon (Win or Lose, about a middle-school softball team, debuts on Disney+ in December). Another unannounced TV series is also reportedly in the works, not to mention all the Pixar shorts for Disney’s streaming service

Andy Meek

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

