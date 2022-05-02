Doctor Strange 2 introduces a new Avengers superpower – here’s how it works

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce a “young Avenger” when it premieres in a few days. That’s Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, a character Marvel didn’t feature prominently in the Doctor Strange 2 trailers and promos until recently. She’ll bring a brand new superpower to the roster of powers available in the MCU, one that we’ve hardly seen in Multiverse of Madness clips until recently.

But Marvel’s newest TV spots feature more of America Chavez. We get more dialogue from her rather than seeing her just run around the multiverse. Marvel is finally showing her power in action. But MCU fans who hate spoilers will have to avoid what follows below. Also, make sure you avert your eyes from any Doctor Strange 2 TV ad featuring Chavez in the coming days.

America Chavez can open portals and travel through the multiverse. They’re similar to the portals that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and all the other sorcerers use to travel anywhere in this reality. We’ve even seen Ned (Jacob Batalon) open portals in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What is America Chavez’s power in Doctor Strange 2?

That’s the power that matters most for the multiverse story in Doctor Strange 2. Of note, the America Chavez from the comics has additional capabilities that will come in handy if she’s about to join the MCU teams of superheroes.

Chavez isn’t the only being who can travel through the multiverse. We can argue that the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) gave Stephen a taste of the multiverse in the first movie. Then there’s Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) traveling to the Quantum Realm. And Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) built a time travel machine in Endgame that navigates between different realities. Therefore, it’s a multiverse travel machine.

We also have Kang (Jonathan Majors), who abused time and multiverse travel to create a single timeline of events with the help of the TVA. The organization routinely portalled to other realities to destroy them.

Not to mention the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who can move through the multiverse. Or the Infinity Ultron from What If…? who figured out the multiverse and how to travel to other realities.

Compared to all of those, America Chavez is still inexperienced. And Doctor Strange 2 will show us how she starts to control her power.

This brings us to the Doctor Strange 2 CinemaCon description and all the TV spots Marvel has released online in the past few days. They contain more scenes featuring Chavez and her power.

That multi-layered star we keep seeing in some of the trailers is the manifestation of her power. That’s what it looks like in action. When she opens a portal, she can travel to other realities. And that’s why Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) wants to steal this power.

How multiverse travel will look like

We’ll see Chavez’s power early in the film, during an action scene where a Strange variant dies. As that happens, “America gets very angry, and conjures a huge star-shaped field of power behind her,” according to Gizmodo’s description of the CinemaCon footage.

Here’s what that star looks like in action. The following image shows us Strange jumping at America Chavez and pushing her through the portal as it opens behind her.

The scene probably takes place at the Kamar-Taj, right after the battle where Wanda wiped the floor with Strange, Wong, and all the other sorcerers. She was probably about to steal America’s power, just as Strange saves her.

It’s very likely that the following multiverse scene follows the Kamar-Taj battle. It’s similar to what Marvel showed in other Doctor Strange 2 clips.

This is probably the first time Doctor Strange experiences multiverse travel, other than his first interaction with The Ancient One. And the two of them probably end up in a reality where the Illuminati will capture them.

Notice not just the star portal but also the sci-fi New York skyline in the background. This is probably the world where the Ultron sentries are friendly. And where the Illuminati meet up to judge multiverse trespassers like Stephen and America.

Finally, we see America trying to conjure her power in one of the still images above. They come from the TV spots that Marvel released on YouTube and then deleted a few days ago. She’s being kept in the glass enclosure at the Illuminati compound, where Wanda will attack.

