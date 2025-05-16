Binge this severely underrated TNT series before it leaves HBO Max

I wasn’t especially surprised when the somewhat unknown TV Land series Younger suddenly exploded on Netflix earlier this year. Streaming subscribers have repeatedly made it clear that they are always in search of something with dozens of episodes to binge (e.g., Suits). Well, my latest suggestion sadly only lasted two short seasons, but if you haven’t seen Men of a Certain Age, I highly recommend watching it before it leaves HBO Max.

Created by Ray Romano and Mike Royce (who had previously worked together on Everybody Loves Raymond), Men of a Certain Age ran for 2 seasons on TNT from 2009 to 2011. Romano also starred in the series alongside Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula as three forty-something friends dealing with the realities of middle age.

Unlike Everybody Loves Raymond, this hour-long dramedy is way more poignant and grounded, digging into the lives of deeply flawed but relatable characters.

Romano plays Joe Tranelli, an aspiring golfer in a failing marriage who owns a party store and struggles with a gambling addiction. Bakula plays former actor and ladies’ man Terry Elliot, and Braugher is anxious car salesman Owen Thoreau, Jr.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

These are three legendary actors, from Romano’s long-running sitcom to Bakula’s starring roles on Quantum Leap, NCIS, and Star Trek, to Braugher’s memorable performance as Captain Holt in NBC’s police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Their chemistry is undeniable from the start, and as talented as they all are, they seem to elevate one another in this show, finding the humanity and light within these otherwise unremarkable characters.

Your last day to watch Men of a Certain Age on Max (aka HBO Max) is May 26th.