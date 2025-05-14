Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus Stream Movies for Free
10% off the ultimate floor-washing robot!
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Beware of this Netflix dud that’s climbing the charts: ‘The weirdest limited series I’ve ever seen’

By
Published May 14th, 2025 7:42PM EDT
Tom Segura in Bad Thoughts on Netflix
Image: Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Tom Segura has a lot on his mind — and unfortunately for us, he’s decided to act it all out.

Bad Thoughts, the new Netflix sketch comedy series from the stand-up comic behind Your Mom’s House, is currently #2 on Netflix in the US. Which proves once again that people will watch literally anything on the streaming giant. This limited series is part apocalyptic fever dream, part sketch dump, and all kinds of WTF. Segura plays a revolving door of oddball characters — including a washed-up singer, a post-coma survivor in a dystopia, and a guy trying to survive a coffee shop meltdown — all while dragging a rotating cast of comedians along for the ride.

Let’s give credit where it’s due: there are some big names here. Bad Thoughts features appearances from Robert Iler (The Sopranos), Daniella Pineda, Dan Stevens, Shea Whigham, Rachel Bloom, Bobby Lee, Jimmy Kimmel, and even Segura’s wife, Christina Pazsitzky. The show’s sketches are set in wildly different cinematic “universes,” like an action movie gone wrong or an assisted living facility staffed by people with the emotional range of a waffle iron.

So what‘s Bad Thoughts actually about? Well… everything and nothing. One minute it’s an airplane emergency landing, the next it’s a singer’s off-the-rails comeback. It’s the kind of show where the joke is often just how long Segura can hold a smug face while something absurd happens behind him. It’s mostly chaotic and cringey.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has pulled off a rare feat: Universally-agreed mediocrity. With a 60% critics’ score and a 55% audience score, Bad Thoughts has united everyone in a giant shrug. One user on X summed it up perfectly: “This is the weirdest limited series I’ve ever seen.” Another: “Who greenlit this?”

Perhaps the most brutal review came from the Rotten Tomatoes user who declared that Segura here “showcases his true disdain for the audience with juvenile jokes reminiscent of a 13-year-old who drank too much Mountain Dew.” Ouch. They go on to call the show “absolute hot garbage,” never mind that this strange release is somehow managing to climb the Netflix charts.

Whether it’s hate-watching, curiosity, or just the algorithm doing its thing, Bad Thoughts certainly has people tuning in — if only to confirm that, yes, it really is that weird.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News