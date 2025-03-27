Avengers: Doomsday plot may have leaked following the cast reveal

Marvel spent five hours on Wednesday streaming a surprise Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal event. Every few minutes, the name of an MCU star was revealed, all leading up to Robert Downey Jr. actually sitting in the last chair in that lineup. All roads lead to Doctor Doom. That’s the message of this ambitious reveal for what’s certain to be an ambitious Marvel movie.

I’ve never seen anything quite like it, though Marvel’s Fantastic Four trailer release a few months ago also dropped online after an hour of streaming generic space footage.

Marvel’s Doomsday cast reveal also fixes a problem Marvel would have had to deal with otherwise. Avengers 5 is heading to production, and we’re going to get plenty of leaks, including photos and videos from various locations. Those leaks will show many of the actors Marvel confirmed for Doomsday, but they won’t spoil anything.

As a reminder, the Endgame cast leaks that preceded the film’s premiere confirmed that the Avengers who died at the end of Infinity War would be resurrected. Back then, Marvel couldn’t have offered us a similar cast reveal.

However, Marvel’s cast announcement, which I’m sure doesn’t cover all the MCU superheroes appearing in the movie, does give us some big spoilers.

First, the movie will include some of Earth-616’s new Avengers and the Thunderbolts. Also, Sentry (Lewis Pullman) will be part of it. The Fantastic Four, which come from a different reality, might meet the Avengers in Doomsday.

Then there’s a large contingent of X-Men, including Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Beast (Kelsey Grammer). Beast previously appeared in the credits scene of The Marvels, teasing that mutants would show up in the upcoming Avengers movies.

If you’ve read the comics, you might already have an idea of what Marvel is trying to do here. Based on the massive cast reveal and the original material, we’ve explained the probable Avengers: Doomsday plot.

But the actual plot of the film might have leaked online, so this is where I warn you that massive Avengers: Doomsday spoilers might follow.

A Redditor posted the purported Doomsday plot details as taken from Alex Perez’s discord channel. Perez is a well-known Marvel leaker who is often right about what’s about to happen in the MCU. He regularly reveals plot details for unreleased movies and TV shows on Discord, X, and The Cosmic Circus.

If the Reddit account of what Perez said is accurate, Doomsday will be a Doctor Doom-centric story where the main conflict will be exactly what you’re thinking of now that you’ve seen the cast.

The Earth-616 Avengers, led by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and others, will face off against a version of the X-Men from a universe similar to Fox’s or a “divergent X-Men universe” following events similar to X-Men: Days of Future Past. We’re going to witness an incursion or collision between these two universes. Each one will believe the other is attacking them, so they must defend themselves.

The X-Men

Whether the report is accurate or not, I’ll point out that this plot leak resonates well with rumors that said Marvel was working on an Avengers vs. X-Men movie. Others also noted that the original X-Men from the Fox universe will receive a proper send-off in Secret Wars. The Doomsday cast reveal, combined with this leak, seems to confirm all of that.

Perez also supposedly said that other beloved X-Men will return, not just the ones Marvel revealed. Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and X-23 (Dafne Keen) are some of the mutants in the movie. Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and Blade (Wesley Snipes) will also return. There’s also talk of Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider showing up.

Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in X-Men. Image source: Fox

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will apparently be the reason for this incursion. She’s an Anchor Being, similar to Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Rambeau will pull the two universes into each other, hence the incursion. But she won’t know she’s the cause of it. She’ll be working with Lashana Lynch’s Binary from the same The Marvels credits scene to fix the problem.

The Avengers

Since I’ve warned you about spoilers before, I can tell you that after yesterday’s event, I believe Captain America’s New Avengers will be largely made of the Thunderbolts and Bob. Given the massive team the X-Men universe will put up, the Avengers will need every help they can get.

Not all of the Avengers in Doomsday were revealed in the cast announcement. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will be working with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Wong (Benedict Wong) to bring back Monica. Similarly, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will be trying to find young heroes while also trying to use her bangle to bring Monica back home.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in new footage from Captain America: Brave New World. Image source: Marvel Studios

Yes, the Doomsday plot leak also mentions Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. That’s the kind of surprise we expect from Marvel’s Avengers movies, and one Marvel might not necessarily be able to reveal or want to do so.

The plot leak says that Peter doesn’t want to deal with any of this multiverse crap, but he gets forced to do it anywhere. Doomsday might be where Spider-Man gets his symbiote suit too.

Finally, the Avengers will benefit from the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Clea (Charlize Theron). Well, the plot leak says they get involved with Doom, but it’s unclear what that means.

A Savage Hulk will also return to fight Wolverine and/or other X-Men. It’s unclear what universe this happens in.

The Fantastic Four

It’s unclear how the Fantastic Four fit into the Avengers vs. X-Men plot of Doomsday, but they’ll show up. Apparently, they’re living happily in their universe until Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) decides to mess with the fabric of existence. Because, of course, he would be.

Where is RDJ’s Doctor Doom in all of this?

Let’s not forget that Doomsday is a movie where Doctor Doom is the hero, much like Infinity War was a movie about Thanos (Josh Brolin) more than the Avengers. But the plot leak does little to explain how Doom’s subplot gets entangled with the incursion.

However, the leak does say that Doom thinks he’s the hero, something I’m already expecting. He hates Kang and the TVA, so the final part of the movie will happen inside the TVA, where a multiversal war will truly erupt.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Image source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is supposedly the film’s McGuffin, though it’s unclear what that means. As for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), she might die here, but death is only to be expected in this movie.

On that note, I also expect plenty of the original X-Men to die. The same goes for some of the Thunderbolts members, especially if they become Avengers. However, the Doomsday plot leak does not mention any hero deaths.

I don’t think this is a full plot leak, assuming the information is accurate. But even if it is, I can’t wait to see Doomsday. You can read the plot leak in full below. Meanwhile, Avengers 5 premieres in early May 2026.