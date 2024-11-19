Apple TV+ is releasing a documentary about one of the most legendary rock acts of all time

An Apple TV+ subscription already offers music fans a ton of great content to enjoy, including documentaries about artists like The Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen, Louis Armstrong, Selena Gomez, and The Velvet Underground. There’s also an Apple TV+ docuseries about the year 1971, a period that saw major new releases from bands like The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin. And Apple is about to add yet another must-watch music doc to that list soon, having just announced an authorized release about one of rock’s most legendary acts.

The first fully-authorized documentary about Fleetwood Mac, one of the best-selling bands of all time, is set to be released on Apple TV+ courtesy of director Frank Marshall. Apple is, among other things, promising that the as-yet-untitled doc about the Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will “share their extraordinary story in their own words.”

Known for classic songs like The Chain and Landslide, Fleetwood Mac’s more than 50-year history certainly ensures that this film from Apple’s streamer has plenty of material to work with. The documentary will, among other things, “explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart,” Apple says about the group, which has sold more than 220 million records worldwide.

A British-American rock band formed in 1967, Fleetwood Mac evolved into a major force in pop rock, and its classic 1975 lineup — including Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks — produced the group’s most iconic albums, including 1977’s Rumours which would become one of the best-selling albums of all time. The band’s music, characterized by emotional lyrics and soaring harmonies in songs like Go Your Own Way, continues to be enjoyed by more than 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify today.