A fan-favorite star of The Last of Us is in the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Former Nickelodeon star Isabela Merced has been leaving a mark on Hollywood for years, but her fame has soared to new heights in 2025 as Ellie’s romantic interest, Dina, in The Last of Us on HBO. Prior to that, one of her first big roles was in 2018’s comedy-drama film Instant Family, which is currently the most popular movie on Netflix.

Instant Family stars Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as married couple Pete and Ellie Wagner, who decide to consider adoption after being hounded by family for not having kids. They join a foster care network and end up bringing home three siblings: 15-year-old Lizzie (Merced), 10-year-old Juan (Gustavo Escobar), and 6-year-old Lita (Julianna Gamiz).

There’s a great supporting cast as well, including Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, and Octavia Spencer, as well as comedians like Tig Notaro, Tom Segura, and Iliza Shlesinger. Sean Anders directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with John Morris, basing the story in part on his own personal experience fostering and adopting children.

Not only did this heart-warming film gross over $120 million internationally, but it was also well-received, notching an 82% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“For all its formula, Instant Family is a winning confection, unafraid to go to unexpected dramatic places and elevated by Byrne’s gift as a comedy foil and Moner’s lively but subtle turn,” Empire’s review said. The Washington Post added that the “laughs are sometimes silly, but often come as moments of relief that the family has made it through something tough.”

Sometimes we are left scratching our heads when an older movie flies up the Netflix charts, but between Merced’s involvement and the positive reviews, this one adds up.

Instant Family is streaming on Netflix right now.