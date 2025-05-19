7 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (May 18-24)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

It’s a relatively quiet week compared to the avalanche from last week, but there are two major releases dropping on Thursday and Friday in the form of the dark comedy Sirens and the final season of Big Mouth. They are joined by an interesting collection of foreign-language originals and yet another reality dating show that’s sure to draw attention.

New and returning Netflix shows (5/18 – 5/24)

Newly Rich, Newly Poor (Nuevo rico, nuevo pobre) is a new Colombian telenovela based on the 2007 series of the same name (which is also streaming on Netflix). The series is about a wealthy family and a poor family who accidentally switched their children at birth. Years later, they realize their mistake, and two men have to trade lives as a result.

“Four old friends, Massimo, Mattia, Luigi and Riccardo, juggle relationships, careers and dating in a modern world set on giving masculinity a hard time,” reads the description of this Italian TV show debuting on Netflix this week.

In the latest trashy Netflix dating show, six hot singles check into a hotel looking for love, only to discover that their longtime booty calls are also there. Will they ignore the situationships to form new connections, or fall back into old habits?

Based on the 2011 play Elemeno Pea, Sirens is a dark comedy series starring Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt and Milly Alcock as her younger sister Simone. Devon is becoming concerned about Simone’s relationship with her billionaire boss, Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), and finally decides that it’s time to intervene.

The eighth and final season of Big Mouth debuts this week, bringing an end to one of Netflix’s longest-running shows. This season, the teens will tackle challenges like “driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future.”

The new Chinese-language series Forget You Not follows a married woman named Cheng Le-le (Hsieh Ying-xuan) who is working to balance her two jobs as a stand-up comedian and part-time convenience store employee.

Our Unwritten Seoul is a romantic coming-of-age South Korean series about Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae (both played by Park Bo-young), twin sisters with opposite personalities who swap lives before “embarking on a journey to rediscover love and life.”