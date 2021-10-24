A dark new revenge thriller is taking Netflix by storm

Netflix has an exciting and steadily growing library of Korean-language content on the service that’s available for audiences around the world to enjoy. A fact that was true even before Squid Game turned out to have the biggest launch of any Netflix original, ever. One of the newest indications of this being the case can be found on the streamer’s Top 10 list for Friday, October 22 — which puts the newly released and supremely thrilling My Name Korean series at #8 overall on the service.

That list, by the way, includes both TV shows and movies on Netflix. Making this new show’s high ranking all the more impressive.

New Netflix Korean series My Name — streaming now

The official description of the show from Netflix reads as follows. “Ji-woo joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to seek the truth behind her father’s death. She encounters harsh truths in the course of carrying out her revenge.”

There are only eight episodes, each one around an hour in length, so the show doesn’t require a huge investment of time. This action-packed series also has gripping, brutal fight scenes. The camera will often follow Ji-woo in a fluid, constantly-in-motion manner. It sometimes disorients you a bit, but it puts you right into the scene. Sometimes, the angle is shot from the floor up, to make this somewhat petite and scrawny girl appear more menacing. It works, and in pretty much every one of her scenes, she’s fantastic to watch and commands attention.

After her father is murdered, Jiwoo begins living a double life as she plots her revenge. Han So-hee stars in the revenge action noir My Name. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/IiwGgWQ026 — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

I’m about halfway through the series myself now, and I cannot praise lead actress Han So-Hee highly enough. She plays a daughter who decides to go avenge her father’s death, and she makes it all completely believable. She has a terrifying war face, and her training and fight scenes are a wonder to behold. Doubly impressive: She reportedly performed her own stunts.

Reaction and reviews

As of the time of this writing, the series has a perfect 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That should make clear that people are absolutely loving the show since its release last week. Over at IMDb, meanwhile, My Name has a strong 8.1/10 rating there.

A Decider review praises My Name’s plot for having a twist worthy of Scorsese’s The Departed. Ji-woo gives up her identity to join the police force (after having been trained by a crime gang), to go after the cop who killed her father. Joining the force “will still allow Ji-Woo to seek out her father’s murderer, even as she plays both sides of a battle between jaded cops and ruthless gangsters who are all out for each others’ necks.”

Postscript: When you’ve finished with My Name and, of course, Squid Game, some other fantastic content available to try on Netflix can be found here.