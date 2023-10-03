Click to Skip Ad
9 movies and shows to stream before they leave Netflix in October 2023

Oct 2nd, 2023
In recent months, Netflix has cut down significantly on the number of titles it removes. The most likely explanation is that the streamer is licensing fewer TV shows and movies as it continues to build out its enormous library of original content. Even though licensed content has taken a back seat to originals, there’s plenty of it on Netflix, and dozens of titles are still removed each month. Here are some of the most notable titles leaving Netflix in October 2023.

As noted above, the list isn’t especially long this month, but there are some notable titles making their way off the service in October. At the top of the list is Quentin Tarantino’s breakout hit movie Reservoir Dogs. This crime thriller put the writer-director on the map and introduced the world to his penchant for stellar casts, violent outbursts, and ceaseless profanity.

If you’re in the mood for more neo-noir action, you can queue up Michael Mann’s Collateral next. Tom Cruise stars as Vincent, a hitman in the midst of a contract killing spree who hails a taxi and takes the driver, Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx), hostage.

Here’s the complete list of our top 9 movies and shows leaving Netflix in October 2023:

  1. The Expendables 2 | October 4
  2. One on One: Seasons 1-5 | October 14
  3. Collateral | October 31
  4. Coming to America | October 31
  5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | October 31
  6. Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3 | October 31
  7. Pride & Prejudice | October 31
  8. Reservoir Dogs | October 31
  9. Steel Magnolias | October 31

Once you’re done catching up on all these titles before they leave, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix.

