5 killer facts about the John Wick franchise that I bet you didn’t know

Christmas has come early for John Wick fans.

Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon on Tuesday that Keanu Reeves is officially returning for the much-rumored John Wick 5, and we also now know what the new installment in the franchise will be about: It will take place before the events of the OG Wick movie, following the Baba Yaga as he completes his so-called impossible task — killing off all of his rivals in a single night, thus freeing himself from his obligation to the High Table and earning the right to live quietly with his wife, Helen.

But that’s not all.

The franchise is also expanding via an animated prequel film, as well as a standalone spinoff focused on the blind assassin Caine. And all of that is in addition to Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas and opening in theaters on June 6.

I remain an unapologetically hardcore fan of these movies, and at the risk of stating the obvious: My affection stems from the way the John Wick franchise redefined modern action films, blending stylized gunfights, intricate choreography, and deep world-building into one of the most beloved series of the past decade. But while fans know Wick as the unstoppable force of vengeance played by Reeves, there are also plenty of hidden details about the films that even the most die-hard viewers may have missed.

So, in honor of the CinemaCon news about the franchise expanding, here are five facts about the movies that I bet at least some of you didn’t know.

1. Keanu Reeves performed at least 90% of his own stunts in each movie

Reeves is known for his intense dedication to his roles, but John Wick took his commitment to the next level. He trained extensively in judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and tactical firearms handling to perform nearly 90% of his own stunts in each of the four Wick movies. His preparation included rigorous three-gun training, which involves seamlessly switching between a pistol, shotgun, and rifle. He also learned precision stunt driving to execute the high-speed chases himself.

“That’s what makes it good,” Reeves said about his commitment late last year, during a special 10th-anniversary screening of John Wick at AMC Century City in Los Angeles.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in “John Wick 4.” Image source: Murray Close

2. The original movie was almost called … Scorn

Before settling on John Wick, did you know that the filmmakers originally wanted to title the first movie Scorn? However, Reeves was so smitten with the character that he repeatedly referred to the film as John Wick in interviews and conversations. His enthusiasm for the name seems to have been what convinced the producers to make it official, proving that Reeves’ influence on the franchise extends far beyond his performance.

3. John Wick’s total kill count numbers more than 400

Throughout the four existing films, John racks up an insane number of on-screen kills. By the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, in fact, he’s eliminated more than 400 people.

The counts that you’ll find vary, partly because it’s a little difficult to be precise as the bodies fall in extremely rapid succession in some of the movies. But, roughly, Wick kills about 77 people in movie #1, 128 in #2, 94 in #3, and around 140 in #4, for a staggering total of more than 400. And the franchise’s carefully choreographed action sequences certainly make every takedown feel as stylish as it is brutal.

4. The fight scenes were partly inspired by silent films

Speaking of all those pulse-pounding John Wick action scenes, they feel so unique in part because they draw inspiration from an unlikely source — the silent film era.

Director Chad Stahelski and his team designed fight sequences that tell a story visually, much like classic silent-era stars such as Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. The heavy use of long takes, minimal dialogue, and expressive movement allows the action to flow like a visual ballet, making the fights feel more immersive and artistic. Read more of Stahelski explaining how silent movies inspired him here.

The Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne), John Wick (Keanu Reeves), and Winston (Ian McShane) in “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Image source: Lionsgate

5. The first Wick movie unfolds over just a few days

Unlike many action franchises that span months or years, the original John Wick movie from 2014 that started it all, story-wise, spans just a few days.

The rapid sequence of events makes Wick’s revenge spree feel immediate and relentless. Later sequels follow suit, with John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum picking up right where the previous films left off. As a result, the first three films occur over only about a week or so, making John Wick’s journey feel even more intense.

With every film, the John Wick franchise continues to raise the bar for action cinema. Whether it’s Reeves’ unmatched dedication, the intricately designed fight choreography, or the fascinating hidden details in the storytelling, there’s always more to discover about the franchise’s stylized world of assassins and organized crime.