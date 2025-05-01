37 shows and movies hit Netflix today, and here are 3 you should stream

The first day of the month also happens to be the busiest for Netflix releases, as dozens of TV shows and movies join the service’s library. This is when a vast majority of licensed titles hit the service, and May is no exception, as nearly 40 popular shows, movies, and documentaries are now available on Netflix as of May 1, 2025.

Of course, no one has the time to watch everything Netflix adds each month, which is why we’ve picked out a few you should consider streaming next time you settle in to watch something new. We’ve also included the full list of additions below:

The Four Seasons

As we noted earlier today, Tina Fey’s reboot of The Four Seasons is a hit with critics and is sure to make a splash on Netflix with an eye-popping cast that includes Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Colman Domingo.

The Ocean’s Trilogy

Alright, we’re kind of cheating with this one, but hopefully you’ll all allow it since all three Ocean’s movies are streaming on Netflix. Steven Soderbergh directed all three ensemble heist films, and while the first is still the best, they’re all thoroughly entertaining. Be sure to at least add Ocean’s Eleven to your watch list before it leaves the streamer again.

Trainwreck

Amy Schumer’s Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant struck the wrong chord with audiences earlier this year, but now you can watch her much more successful rom-com Trainwreck instead. Schumer, Bill Hader, and LeBron James clearly had a blast making this one.

With that out of the way, here’s the full list of titles launching on Netflix on May 1, 2025:

Airport Airport ’77 Airport 1975 Ali American Gangster American Graffiti Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM Burn After Reading Constantine Crazy, Stupid, Love. Dawn of the Dead Eat Pray Love The Equalizer 2 The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES Hanna Home The Jerk The Lego Movie Mid90s The Mule Ocean’s Eleven Ocean’s Thirteen Ocean’s Twelve The Paper Tigers Past Lives Sisters Starship Troopers The Sugarland Express Trainwreck Trolls Twilight The Twilight Saga: New Moon The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Although it didn’t make our list above, I’m sure that countless subscribers will be thrilled to see that the entire Twilight Saga is back on Netflix this month as well.