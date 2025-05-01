Click to Skip Ad
37 shows and movies hit Netflix today, and here are 3 you should stream

Jacob Siegal
By
Published May 1st, 2025 5:18PM EDT
The cast of Ocean's Thirteen.
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

The first day of the month also happens to be the busiest for Netflix releases, as dozens of TV shows and movies join the service’s library. This is when a vast majority of licensed titles hit the service, and May is no exception, as nearly 40 popular shows, movies, and documentaries are now available on Netflix as of May 1, 2025.

Of course, no one has the time to watch everything Netflix adds each month, which is why we’ve picked out a few you should consider streaming next time you settle in to watch something new. We’ve also included the full list of additions below:

The Four Seasons

As we noted earlier today, Tina Fey’s reboot of The Four Seasons is a hit with critics and is sure to make a splash on Netflix with an eye-popping cast that includes Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Colman Domingo.

The Ocean’s Trilogy

Alright, we’re kind of cheating with this one, but hopefully you’ll all allow it since all three Ocean’s movies are streaming on Netflix. Steven Soderbergh directed all three ensemble heist films, and while the first is still the best, they’re all thoroughly entertaining. Be sure to at least add Ocean’s Eleven to your watch list before it leaves the streamer again.

Trainwreck

Amy Schumer’s Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant struck the wrong chord with audiences earlier this year, but now you can watch her much more successful rom-com Trainwreck instead. Schumer, Bill Hader, and LeBron James clearly had a blast making this one.

With that out of the way, here’s the full list of titles launching on Netflix on May 1, 2025:

  1. Airport
  2. Airport ’77
  3. Airport 1975
  4. Ali
  5. American Gangster
  6. American Graffiti
  7. Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  8. The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
  9. Burn After Reading
  10. Constantine
  11. Crazy, Stupid, Love.
  12. Dawn of the Dead
  13. Eat Pray Love
  14. The Equalizer 2
  15. The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
  16. Hanna
  17. Home
  18. The Jerk
  19. The Lego Movie
  20. Mid90s
  21. The Mule
  22. Ocean’s Eleven
  23. Ocean’s Thirteen
  24. Ocean’s Twelve
  25. The Paper Tigers
  26. Past Lives
  27. Sisters
  28. Starship Troopers
  29. The Sugarland Express
  30. Trainwreck
  31. Trolls
  32. Twilight
  33. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  34. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  35. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  36. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
  37. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Although it didn’t make our list above, I’m sure that countless subscribers will be thrilled to see that the entire Twilight Saga is back on Netflix this month as well.

Jacob Siegal
