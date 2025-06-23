3 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (June 22-28)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

After bombarding subscribers with original and licensed shows over the past few weeks, Netflix is slowing down a bit as June comes to a close. That said, Netflix is sending the month off with a bang, as the third and final season of Squid Game arrives this week. Millions of viewers are sure to tune in to see the undoubtedly shocking conclusion to Netflix’s most popular show ever (even if the last two seasons really should have been one).

New and returning Netflix shows (6/22 – 6/28)

In the latest season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, six queer couples have to decide whether or not they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship. In order to find out if it’s time to tie the knot, they will each enter into a trial marriage with someone new for eight weeks. What will they decide when they reunite on the other side?

The search of Laqua continues this week with all-new episodes of Pokémon Horizons. Now that they have finished their Tera Training, Liko, Roy, and Dot are ready to meet back up with the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers and make their way to Kitakami.

It all comes down to this. After Squid Game season 2 ended on a gut-wrenching cliffhanger, we will finally see how the story ends. Will Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) end these death games for good, or will he end up as another one of their victims?