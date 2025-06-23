Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus Stream Movies for Free
Home Entertainment TV Shows

3 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (June 22-28)

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jun 23rd, 2025 1:00PM EDT
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game.
Image: No Ju-han/Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

After bombarding subscribers with original and licensed shows over the past few weeks, Netflix is slowing down a bit as June comes to a close. That said, Netflix is sending the month off with a bang, as the third and final season of Squid Game arrives this week. Millions of viewers are sure to tune in to see the undoubtedly shocking conclusion to Netflix’s most popular show ever (even if the last two seasons really should have been one).

New and returning Netflix shows (6/22 – 6/28)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 (June 25)

In the latest season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, six queer couples have to decide whether or not they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship. In order to find out if it’s time to tie the knot, they will each enter into a trial marriage with someone new for eight weeks. What will they decide when they reunite on the other side?

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (June 27)

The search of Laqua continues this week with all-new episodes of Pokémon Horizons. Now that they have finished their Tera Training, Liko, Roy, and Dot are ready to meet back up with the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers and make their way to Kitakami.

Squid Game: Season 3 (June 27)

It all comes down to this. After Squid Game season 2 ended on a gut-wrenching cliffhanger, we will finally see how the story ends. Will Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) end these death games for good, or will he end up as another one of their victims?

Don’t Miss: Netflix just released a Kpop-themed animated movie, and it’s a total blast

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News