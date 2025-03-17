3 Netflix original series returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original series returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning series.

It’s been a fairly quiet month for returning series overall, but Netflix does have a few originals back in action this week. If you’ve got young kids at home, they’re sure to enjoy the latest season of CoComelon Lane. There’s also a new season of the reality competition series Inside hosted by British YouTube group the Sidemen, as well as more Woman of the Dead.

Returning Netflix series (3/16 – 3/22)

CoComelon Lane is a spinoff of the popular preschool TV show CoComelon, with original music and a collection of kid-friendly animated adventures. The fourth season brings three new episodes to Netflix, and you can watch one in full above.

Created and hosted by the British YouTube group the Sidemen, Inside is a reality competition series in which ten celebrity guests compete in challenges to win £1 million. The twist is that everything they do costs money, lowering the prize pool.

In the second season of the Austrian Netflix series Woman of the Dead, Blum (Anna Maria Mühe) has been framed for murder, goes to jail, and has to save her kidnapped daughter, all while on the run from the police and trying to find a mysterious video.