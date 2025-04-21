2 Netflix originals returning with brand new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original series returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning series.

One of Netflix’s most popular acquisitions comes to an end this week as we all say goodbye to Joe Goldberg with the fifth and final season of You. If stalkers and serial killers aren’t your vibe, you could check out the new episodes of Pokémon Horizons instead.

Returning Netflix series (4/20 – 4/26)

In the fifth and final season of You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in New York and now married to billionaire CEO Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). How many of the characters we’ve come to know and love (or hate) will make it out alive?

“Joe doesn’t feel great about anything, really. He’s trying to stomach being one of the 0.01%, a billionaire,” Badgley told Netflix’s blog Tudum. “He’s fooling himself, but he’s doing a pretty good job, as he always does.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Liko, Roy, and Dot continue their adventures across Paldea in search of Laqua as the second season of Pokémon Horizons returns with new episodes. There will be new challenges, new Pokémon, and Tera Training usage tests for our intrepid heroes to face.