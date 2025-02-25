2 Netflix original shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

It’s a somewhat slow end to the month for Netflix, but subscribers have a few intriguing shows to add to their watch lists, including the golf docuseries Full Swing. Three seasons in, this is one of Netflix’s most consistently entertaining sports documentaries, and the golfers who participate get the chance to show a different side of themselves.

Returning Netflix shows (2/23 – 3/1)

Golf might not be the most dramatic sport, but on the PGA Tour, there’s always plenty of drama. If you want proof of that, look no further than Netflix’s Full Swing docuseries, which returns for its third season this week. In addition to covering all four major golf championships, the new season also includes the Presidents Cup for the first time.

Oh, and if you are wondering whether or not this season addresses Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the 2024 PGA Championship, it does indeed. There’s even a clip.

The Turkish crime drama Graveyard follows Önem Özülkü (Birce Akalay), Chief Inspector of the Special Crimes Unit. She and her team solve mysteries surrounding the murders of women and girls in Istanbul, working from a basement known as the “Graveyard.”