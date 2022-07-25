Click to Skip Ad
Today’s top deals: Outdoor power tools, humidifiers, $20 off Ring Stick Up Cams, $90 Chromebooks, more

July 25th, 2022 at 10:17 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

July might be the best time of year for deals. That’s right we said it. It may be better than late November or early December. There are so many deals across all landscapes that you better check them out. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Highlights include $24 off a soundbar, AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.

Also, you can save big on a Greenworks outdoor tool sale. There are thousands of products to choose from!

BGR Deals of the Day: All the best sales you can shop right now

Best Buy deals of the day include deep discounts on popular products

BGR Top Deals Right Now

Most Popular Discounts

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Alarm Clock for Bedrooms, Smart Night Light, Battery Operated Small Easy Desk Bedside Gifts Clo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.24 You Save:$5.75 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.35 You Save:$3.64 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chris Hachey is Senior Commerce Editor for BGR. With over a decade of editing and journalism experience, plus thousands of hours of product testing and research, he has helped millions of consumers find the best products and deals to fit their lifestyles.

When he's not searching for top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his wife and his dog.

