Today’s top deals: Outdoor power tools, humidifiers, $20 off Ring Stick Up Cams, $90 Chromebooks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
July might be the best time of year for deals. That’s right we said it. It may be better than late November or early December. There are so many deals across all landscapes that you better check them out. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Highlights include $24 off a soundbar, AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.
Also, you can save big on a Greenworks outdoor tool sale. There are thousands of products to choose from!
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on First Aid kits, essentials from Amazon brands, and a sushi making kits
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (93,000 5-star reviews): $23.99 (reg. $40)
- LEVOIT humidifier: $64.99 (reg. $80)
- Echo Dot (refurb): $19.99
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (reg. $25)
- Nest Thermostat: $99.99 (reg. $130)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $230 (reg. $333)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99
- AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush: $29.95 (reg. $60)
- Ring Stick Up Cam (refurb): $69.99
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $389 (reg. $399)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $249 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s Back to School deals are hitting at the right time
- Walmart launched a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings” last week that’s still going
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you don’t want to miss
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories ahead of its live unveiling of the multi-device charging event
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 30% off select flatware
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.74 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $5.94 each (reg. $7.50)
- Free Blink Mini with a Blink Outdoor camera
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $90 (reg. $119)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $134 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $369.75 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $494.56 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a $20 discount today
- Give your aching feet a break with a double discount off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $11.24!
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commissionApple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Alarm Clock for Bedrooms, Smart Night Light, Battery Operated Small Easy Desk Bedside Gifts Clo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.24 You Save:$5.75 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.35 You Save:$3.64 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.