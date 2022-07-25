Today’s top deals: Outdoor power tools, humidifiers, $20 off Ring Stick Up Cams, $90 Chromebooks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

July might be the best time of year for deals. That’s right we said it. It may be better than late November or early December. There are so many deals across all landscapes that you better check them out. In this roundup, BGR’s team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Highlights include $24 off a soundbar, AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, and plenty more.

Also, you can save big on a Greenworks outdoor tool sale. There are thousands of products to choose from!

Best Buy’s Back to School deals are hitting at the right time

Walmart launched a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings” last week that’s still going

Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you don’t want to miss

Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories ahead of its live unveiling of the multi-device charging event

More Deep Discounts

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Alarm Clock for Bedrooms, Smart Night Light, Battery Operated Small Easy Desk Bedside Gifts Clo… List Price: $29.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $309.00 You Save: $20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $16.99 Price: $11.24 You Save: $5.75 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $14.35 You Save: $3.64 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

