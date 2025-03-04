Today’s deals: $399 iPad mini 7th-Gen, $56 Anker Soundcore ANC headphones, $4.50 iPhone chargers, more

Apple’s latest-generation iPad mini is the star of the show on Tuesday, with a discount that drops it to an all-time low price of $399. Of course, there are also plenty of other deals to check out today. Anker Soundcore Q30 noise cancelling headphones can be had for just $55.99. Plus, iPhone chargers are only $4.50 each if you have a model that takes Lightning plugs.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, March 4.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Buy four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, save $10!
- Anker Soundcore Q30 noise cancelling headphones are already a steal at $80, but now they’re down to $55.66
- Best-selling FEEL2NICE iPhone chargers are only $8.99 in a two-pack, which cuts your price to $4.50 per charger
- The Tineco Floor ONE S5 went mega-viral on TikTok over how easy it makes cleaning your floors — now it’s only $299 thanks to a 34% discount
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. 499) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $67.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (new all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $117 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The $250 ASUS Chromebook CX1 is on sale for $189.99, the best price of 2025 so far
- Stop procrastinating and do your taxes! TurboTax Deluxe 2024 software is 30%, so you’re out of excuses
- The Waterdrop G3P800 tankless RO water filter system that I use personally is currently on sale for $699 instead of $999 — I love it, and you will too!
- Check out Beats Studio Buds for $99.95… they’re a way better value than AirPods
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- Get Dyson’s best-selling V8 cordless stick vacuum for $349.99 on sale
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $289 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- One of the best-selling 3-in-1 wireless Apple chargers is down to just $16.14 with coupon code YLZ95KYG
- More than 60,000 people got the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush in the past month, and it’s currently on sale for only $29.95
- Score a SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC while it’s 32% off at $18.91
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at just $160 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” condition
- The Magic Bullet blender everyone loves so much is 20% off at $39.88
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer incredible sound quality with deep bass, and now they’re 20% off at $319 in all four colorways
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.