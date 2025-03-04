Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $399 iPad mini 7th-Gen, $56 Anker Soundcore ANC headphones, $4.50 iPhone chargers, more

By
Published Mar 4th, 2025 8:45AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple’s latest-generation iPad mini is the star of the show on Tuesday, with a discount that drops it to an all-time low price of $399. Of course, there are also plenty of other deals to check out today. Anker Soundcore Q30 noise cancelling headphones can be had for just $55.99. Plus, iPhone chargers are only $4.50 each if you have a model that takes Lightning plugs.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, March 4.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

This article talks about:

